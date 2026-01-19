Sean McVay up to 10 postseason wins before the age of 40

Sean McVay was almost 31 when he landed the Rams’ head coaching job in 2017 and he’s enjoyed quite a bit of success in his nine seasons with the team.

Sunday’s win over the Bears was the 10th playoff win of his career. That’s double the amount that any other coach won before their 40th birthday.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, John Madden, Jon Gruden, Mike Tomlin and Zac Taylor are next on the list with five postseason victories before hitting 40.

McVay’s 10 career playoff wins also tie him with Bill Walsh, George Seifert, and Sean Payton for the 16th-most among all coaches. If McVay and Payton both advance to the Super Bowl, the winner will end the season tied with Tom Coughlin and Bill Cowher for ninth place on the all-time list.