Four-year extension for Micah Parsons could unlock millions more in his next deal

  
Published September 1, 2025 07:24 PM

The contract negotiations between the Cowboys and former linebacker Micah Parsons weren’t simply about paying Micah. They were about the number of years the Cowboys would be paying him.

The Cowboys believed Micah had verbally agreed to a five-year, $202.5 million extension. Parsons held firm at a four-year extension.

Ultimately, Parsons got a four-year extension from the Packers. Which will put him in line for another major contract at least one year sooner. If, of course, he keeps playing at a high level.

As one source estimates it, the recent spike in the edge rusher market (it’s gone up by $13 million this offseason alone) could translate to an extra $65 million or $70 million, thanks to the fact that he’s under contract through 2029 and not through 2030.

Of course, Parsons needs to play at a high level to get another market-level contract. If he doesn’t, the Packers will tear up the contract before 2029 anyway. If he does, they may replace the contract with something closer to the current market in 2029 — or maybe even in 2028.