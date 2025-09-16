PFT’s Week 3 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (last week No. 1; 2-0): They’re finding ways to win, like the Chiefs used to.

2. Bills (No. 2; 2-0): It’s gonna take more than a busted nose to slow Josh Allen down.

3. Packers (No. 3; 2-0): They may not lose one for a while.

4. Ravens (No. 4; 1-1): It’s a lot easier to hold a lead against the Browns than the Bills.

5. Chargers (No. 6; 2-0): Jim Harbaugh had a special birthday cake for Pete Carroll.

6. Buccaneers (No. 8; 2-0): Yes, any team could have signed Baker Mayfield. Twice.

7. Rams (No. 10; 2-0): With a return to Philly on deck, the Rams get a golden opportunity to do what they almost did in the divisional round.

8. Commanders (No. 5; 1-1): Jayden Daniels took way too many hits at Lambeau Field.

9. Lions (No. 11; 1-1): Maybe the Lions should treat every game like a “must” win.

10. Chiefs (No. 7; 0-2): The Chiefs need to reload around Patrick Mahomes. Or maybe rebuild.

11. Broncos (No. 9; 1-1): Another year, another field-goal blunder costs the Broncos a win.

12. 49ers (No. 16; 2-0): Mac Jones might play his way into another chance to be a starter.

13. Colts (No. 17; 2-0): They’re all alone in first place in the AFC South. Just like no one expected.

14. Bengals (No. 14; 2-0): Jake Browning’s job is a lot easier with Ja’Marr Chase on the team.

15. Texans (No. 13; 0-2): Can’t be an elite team until you can beat elite teams.

16. Seahawks (No. 19; 1-1): The Seahawks out-Steelered the Steelers.

17. Steelers (No. 15; 1-1): They can’t lose games they should win, not with so many games on the schedule they should lose.

18. Cardinals (No. 20; 2-0): This weekend in Santa Clara, we’ll find out whether the Cardinals are ready to contend.

19. Cowboys (No. 21; 1-1): Brandon Aubrey the Cowboy is the closest thing we’ve seen to Gus the donkey.

20. Falcons (No. 22; 1-1): With all they’ve invested in the quarterback position, it makes sense that the running game and the defense carried them in Minnesota.

21. Vikings (No. 12; 1-1): The air came out of the balloon quickly.

22. Raiders (No. 23; 1-1): Tom Brady was finally able to attend a game. Based on what he saw, he likely prefers it when he’s not.

23. Patriots (No. 24; 1-1): Can they win consecutive games for the first time in nearly three years?

24. Jaguars (No. 25; 1-1): Liam Coen is already learning how to act like a seasoned coach — blame the media for noticing the dysfunction coming from his own team.

25. Titans (No. 26; 0-2): The wins will come when the schedule softens a little bit.

26. Bears (No. 18; 0-2): On Friday, Ben Johnson didn’t want to talk about the Vikings game. By Sunday night, he probably would’ve preferred it.

27. Giants (No. 31; 0-2): It’ll be hard to pivot to Jaxson Dart after the way Russell Wilson played in Dallas.

28. Jets (No. 27; 0-2): Hopefully, Woody Johnson will give his new regime the time it needs.

29. Saints (No. 30; 0-2): Spencer Rattler is now 0-8 as a starter.

30. Panthers (No. 29; 0-2): As it turns out, not being consistently blown out down the stretch didn’t mean they’d be ready to contend in 2025.

31. Browns (No. 28; 0-2): The Dillon Gabriel era inches closer.

32. Dolphins (No. 32; 0-2): Tick. Tick. Tick.