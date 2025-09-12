Ben Johnson on kickoff: Can we go on to the next game? I got greedy and wanted five yards

Bears head coach Ben Johnson has admitted he screwed up when he asked his kicker to kick off out the back of the end zone late in Monday night’s loss to the Vikings. And now that he has admitted it, he’d like to stop talking about it.

When a reporter brought the subject up today, Johnson interjected that he’d rather look ahead to Sunday’s game against the Lions than keep dwelling on the ending of last week’s game.

“Can we go on to the next game?” Johnson said before the reporter finished his question.

The reporter continued with the question, asking why the Bears didn’t kick the ball short of the landing zone, which under the new kickoff rules puts the ball at the 40-yard line without taking any time off the clock. Johnson said he considered that but wanted to see if his kicker could kick a touchback, which would put the Vikings five yards farther back at the 35-yard line.

“Last time I’m going to bring up last game, OK? I got greedy, and I wanted the extra five yards,” Johnson said. “That’s why we tried to kick it out the back of the end zone. Simple as that, OK?”

It was a big mistake in Johnson’s first game as head coach. And a mistake he’d like to stop talking about.