Steelers score on a fourth consecutive possession, lead 28-3

  
Published December 15, 2025 10:37 PM

The Steelers are putting it on the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh scored on a fourth consecutive drive, with Jonnu Smith running it in from 14 yards out on a tight end toss sweep. With 13:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Steelers lead 28-3.

The Dolphins traded Smith and Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers in the offseason for Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks. Ramsey has five tackles and a sack tonight, and now Smith has a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers has completed 22 of 26 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenneth Gainwell has 11 carries for 76 yards and seven catches for 46 yards.

The Steelers list left guard Isaac Seumalo as doubtful to return with a triceps injury. He was injured with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Spencer Anderson has replaced Seumalo.