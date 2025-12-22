 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. McCarthy, Jordan Mason listed as out of practice Monday

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:38 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy left Sunday’s win over the Giants with a right hand injury and he would have missed practice on Monday for the same reason.

The Vikings turned in an estimated injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions and it showed McCarthy as a non-participant. X-rays of the hand were negative, but more tests were planned for Monday to determine the extent of McCarthy’s injury.

Running back Jordan Mason (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (concussion) also would have missed practice after being injured on Sunday. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) were the other Vikings listed as out of practice.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh) were listed as limited. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back), running back Ty Chandler (knee), and linebacker Austin Keys (ankle) were listed as full participants.