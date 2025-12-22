J.J. McCarthy, Jordan Mason listed as out of practice Monday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy left Sunday’s win over the Giants with a right hand injury and he would have missed practice on Monday for the same reason.

The Vikings turned in an estimated injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions and it showed McCarthy as a non-participant. X-rays of the hand were negative, but more tests were planned for Monday to determine the extent of McCarthy’s injury.

Running back Jordan Mason (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (concussion) also would have missed practice after being injured on Sunday. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) were the other Vikings listed as out of practice.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh) were listed as limited. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back), running back Ty Chandler (knee), and linebacker Austin Keys (ankle) were listed as full participants.