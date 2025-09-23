PFT’s Week 4 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (last week No. 1; 3-0): They’ve wrested the “find a way” vibe from the Chiefs.

2. Bills (No. 2; 3-0): Best sign a team is elite? A 10-point win feels “close.”

3. Lions (No. 9; 2-1): Eight assistants leaving doesn’t matter, as long as the head coach is still there.

4. Chargers (No. 5; 3-0): They’re finding ways to win games they used to find ways to lose.

5. Buccaneers (No. 6; 3-0): Baker Mayfield for MVP.

6. Rams (No. 7; 2-1): Yeah, they lost. But they proved that they belong in the Super Bowl window.

7. Packers (No. 3; 2-1): Every team has a weak link. The Packers can’t afford for the quarterback to become theirs.

8. Commanders (No. 8; 2-1): Good teams win the games they should convincingly.

9. Colts (No. 13; 3-0): The “are they for real?” questions will linger until they beat a top team. They’ll get their chance this weekend against the Rams.

10. Ravens (No. 4; 1-2): Did they think they could just show up and beat the Lions 38-6 again?

11. Chiefs (No. 10; 1-2): A win is a win, but the first win of the season didn’t feel like one.

12. 49ers (No. 12; 3-0): Despite all of the injuries, they keep on winning.

13. Seahawks (No. 16; 2-1): How did they lose to the 49ers?

14. Steelers (No. 17; 2-1): One of these weeks, the offense and defense will play well in the same game.

15. Vikings (No. 21; 2-1): Carson Wentz played well enough to keep on playing.

16. Broncos (No. 11; 1-2): Close September losses can echo into January.

17. Cardinals (No. 18; 2-1): A playoff run is far from impossible.

18. Jaguars (No. 24; 2-1): They tried to give Sunday’s game to Houston; they’re lucky the Texans apparently didn’t want to take it.

19. Bengals (No. 14; 2-1): At least they’ll still turn a profit this year.

20. Texans (No. 15; 0-3): There’s a very weird vibe coming from this team.

21. Browns (No. 31; 1-2): Congratulations on beating the Packers. Good luck with the Lions.

22. Bears (No. 26; 1-2): Can they build on this one?

23. Cowboys (No. 19; 1-2): It’s George Pickens’s time to shine.

24. Raiders (No. 22; 1-2): Three weeks ago, they would have been thrilled to hear they’d have the same record as the Broncos and the Chiefs entering Week 4.

25. Panthers (No. 30; 1-2): Aberration, or the start of a new non-drink-throwing chapter?

26. Patriots (No. 23; 1-2): If the Patriots were horses, they’d fumble Paul Revere.

27. Falcons (No. 20; 1-2): They seem to be developing an acute case of Penix panic.

28. Jets (No. 28; 0-3): Where did the running game go?

29. Giants (No. 27; 0-3): With the Chargers coming to town, this might not be the best week to go with the rookie.

30. Dolphins (No. 32; 0-3): The next six games will determine many things in Miami.

31. Titans (No. 25; 0-3): Brian Callahan could be the first coach to be fired during the 2025 season.

32. Saints (No. 29; 0-3): The Aints are marching in.