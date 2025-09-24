 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: Cowboys might have hard feelings, but I don’t

  
Published September 24, 2025 05:35 PM

The Cowboys won’t honor their former All-Pro pass rusher with any tribute before his return to AT&T Stadium. Micah Parsons was the Cowboys’ best player for four seasons before they traded him to Green Bay, but he was in Dallas only four seasons.

Parsons gets it, and he’s not offended.

“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful, like this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I would say I just think hard feelings there maybe for them. For me, I’m happy where I’m at, and we’ve got a really good football team, so I guess I can [receive] my tribute in a win. I hope.”

Parsons expects Cowboys fans to give him pregame applause.

“I think Dallas loves me,” Parsons said. “I think they are going to give me a good round of applause. There are no hard feelings there, at least for me, and I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Parsons said he has not talked to Jerry Jones since organized team activities, and he never heard from the Cowboys owner during the trade process or after the trade was completed.

Jones believed he and Parsons had a handshake deal and would not negotiate with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta. Instead, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers on Aug. 28 for nose guard Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Now, Parsons faces his former team in his fourth game with his new team.

“Once the game starts, who is going to be worried about any trade?” Parsons said. “It’s just me against them five men in front of me, and we’ve got one common goal and that’s to win the football game. And how we win the football game is by winning the line of scrimmage and affecting Dak [Prescott] and how good he’s been playing this year.

Parsons made 52.5 sacks for Dallas while becoming one of the top defensive players in the league. He has 1.5 sacks in three games with the Packers.