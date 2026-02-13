 Skip navigation
Cowboys hire Kyle Fuller as assistant OL coach

  
Published February 13, 2026 05:32 PM

The Cowboys are hiring Kyle Fuller as assistant offensive line coach and quality control coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Fuller, 31, is a local DFW product, having played at Wylie High School. He played collegiately at Baylor.

A seventh-round pick of the Texans in 2017, he appeared in 51 games with 12 starts in seven seasons before moving into coaching. He and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer overlapped for three seasons in Seattle.

Fuller most recently was on staff with the Raiders, serving as a quality control role in Pete Carroll’s only season as the team’s head coach. That job followed brief graduate assistant roles at North Carolina and Appalachian State.