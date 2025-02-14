How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason, Duquesne vs. Dayton in Saturday’s A-10 doubleheader on USA

Four of the Atlantic 10’s top teams take the floor on Saturday for a men’s college basketball doubleheader on USA Network.

Conference leader George Mason hosts Saint Joseph’s at 12:30 PM ET, with Duquesne and Dayton following at 2:30 PM ET. Read further to learn how to watch both matchups, plus more Atlantic 10 games this season on Peacock and USA Network.

Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason key storylines

Winners of 10 straight, George Mason heads into Saturday’s matchup firing on all cylinders as one of the nation’s hottest teams. Tony Skinn’s squad sits atop the A-10 standings with a sterling 11-1 conference record as they eye the program’s first regular-season title and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. Among those fueling the Patriots’ success is Darius Maddox, the senior guard averaging a team-leading 14.0 PPG on 40% shooting. Elsewhere, senior forward Jalen Haynes looms as the team’s primary threat on the glass, with 7+ rebounds in his last three games. He’s one of the main reasons George Mason boasts the A-10’s best defense, a unit that currently limits opponents to a conference-low 62.3 PPG.

Saint Joseph’s (15-9 overall) aims to accomplish something only one team (Central Michigan) has done so far this year - beat George Mason at home. To make a dent in the Patriots’ 14-1 home record, Billy Lange’s Hawks will rely on a tremendous backcourt, led by senior guard Erik Reynolds II. He became the second player (behind former NBA veteran Jameer Nelson) in program history to record 2,000 career points in Saint Joseph’s recent win over La Salle. Sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown has also emerged as a force within the Hawks’ offense as Reynolds’ backcourt mate, with back-to-back 20+ point outings and a knack for dishing assists (team-leading 4.8 per game). With a win, the Hawks would pick up their third-straight win and improve to 7-5 in A-10 play.

How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason

When: Saturday, February 15

Saturday, February 15 Where: EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, Virginia Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Duquesne vs. Dayton key storylines

Duquesne seeks improvements across the board despite recently snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over Loyola Chicago. Now 4-6 in their last 10 and ninth place in the A-10, Dru Joyce III’s Dukes look to avenge their January 21 home loss to Dayton, the game that began their eventual losing streak. In its quest to rise the ranks, Duquesne will call upon senior guard Tre Dinkins, who averages 12.3 PPG on 40% from the field while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Boosting offensive production will be paramount for the Dinkins and the Dukes, who average the second-lowest points per game (68.3) of any A-10 team (Richmond is No. 15 at 67.7 PPG).

With 70+ points in just two of its last five outings (1-4 record in that span), Duquesne must break its scoring slump to keep pace with Dayton, which features the Atlantic 10’s sixth-best offense (75.0 PPG). Anthony Grant’s squad looks to keep things rolling after pushing themselves to third in the Atlantic 10 with a 17-8 overall record and 7-5 in conference play. Dayton’s offensive depth has lent itself to an evenly distributed attack, with four players averaging double-digit points. Enoch Cheeks, the Flyers’ No. 2 scorer (12.7 PPG), is a player to watch on Saturday. He’s shined on both ends of the floor as the team’s leader in rebounds (6.0) and steals (1.8) on a per-game basis. Dayton can improve to 14-2 at home this year and 7-3 in its last 10 with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch Duquesne vs. Dayton

When: Saturday, February 15

Saturday, February 15 Where: UD Arena - Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena - Dayton, Ohio Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Are there other college basketball games on NBC, Peacock, or USA Network on Saturday?

Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason and Duquesne vs. Dayton are the only college hoops matchups slated for this weekend across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans can next look forward to a pair of matchups on tap for Tuesday, February 18:



No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 11 Michigan State ( Peacock

Butler vs. Xavier ( Peacock

How do I watch Atlantic 10 basketball games on Peacock and USA Network?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season. Click here for the full schedule.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

