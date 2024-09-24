 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

SNF - Press Box.png
CHIEFS-FALCONS AVERAGES 25.1 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED WEEK 3 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER
FNIA.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 3 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SNF - Press Box.png
SAMUEL L. JACKSON STARS IN CINEMATIC OPENING SEQUENCE FOR CHIEFS-FALCONS TONIGHT ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 40+ ATLANTIC 10 BASKETBALL GAMES DURING 2024-25 SEASON

Published September 24, 2024 03:01 PM

Exclusive Coverage of A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship First Round, Second Round and Quarterfinals in March 2025 Presented on USA Network

NBC Sports’ Men’s Regular-Season Coverage Tips Off on USA Network on Saturday, Dec. 7, as Loyola Chicago Hosts South Florida at 12:30 p.m. ET

Peacock to Exclusively Stream Six Men’s and Seven Women’s A-10 Games Throughout the Season, Beginning with Dayton Hosting UNLV on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 24, 2024 – More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season.

Season coverage tips off on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC Sports’ coverage of men’s regular-season conference play culminates with a doubleheader on USA Network on Saturday, March 8, as the UMass Minutemen host Loyola Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visiting the La Salle Explorers at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Exclusive live coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals from March 11-13 will be presented on USA Network. A total of 11 A-10 Championship matchups from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will air on the cable network across all three days.

Duquesne is the reigning Atlantic 10 champion. In its first appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1977, the No. 11 seed Dukes upset No. 6 BYU in the Round of 64, 71-67, before falling to No. 3 Illinois, 89-63, in the Round of 32 last year. As a No. 7 seed, the Dayton Flyers also advanced to the Round of 32 in last year NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after defeating Nevada, 63-60, in the Round of 64.

Seven A-10 women’s games, including four conference tournament games, will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, which will be announced at a later date.

All coverage on USA Network streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

2024-25 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date

Game

Platform/Network

Time (ET)

Sat., Dec. 7

South Florida at Loyola Chicago

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 17

UNLV at Dayton

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 4

Dayton at George Washington

USA Network

12 p.m.

George Mason at Rhode Island

USA Network

2 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 8

Dayton at UMass

Peacock

7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis

Peacock

8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18

George Washington at George Mason

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Richmond

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 19

La Salle at UMass

USA Network

2 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 26

Duquesne at Fordham

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29

Fordham at La Salle

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1

Fordham at St. Bonaventure

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8

Richmond at Davidson

USA Network

12 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 9

George Washington at St. Bonaventure

USA Network

12 p.m.

UMass at La Salle

USA Network

2 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 12

VCU at George Washington

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 26

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sat., March 1

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham

USA Network

12 p.m.

Sat., March 8

Loyola Chicago at UMass

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

Date

Game

Time (ET)

Tues., March 11

A-10 Championship First Round

11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Wed., March 12

A-10 Championship Second Round

11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., March 13

A-10 Championship Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Note: All games, networks and times are subject to change.

--NBC SPORTS--