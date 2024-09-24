NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 40+ ATLANTIC 10 BASKETBALL GAMES DURING 2024-25 SEASON

Exclusive Coverage of A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship First Round, Second Round and Quarterfinals in March 2025 Presented on USA Network

NBC Sports’ Men’s Regular-Season Coverage Tips Off on USA Network on Saturday, Dec. 7, as Loyola Chicago Hosts South Florida at 12:30 p.m. ET

Peacock to Exclusively Stream Six Men’s and Seven Women’s A-10 Games Throughout the Season, Beginning with Dayton Hosting UNLV on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 24, 2024 – More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season.

Season coverage tips off on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill., at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC Sports’ coverage of men’s regular-season conference play culminates with a doubleheader on USA Network on Saturday, March 8, as the UMass Minutemen host Loyola Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visiting the La Salle Explorers at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Exclusive live coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals from March 11-13 will be presented on USA Network. A total of 11 A-10 Championship matchups from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will air on the cable network across all three days.

Duquesne is the reigning Atlantic 10 champion. In its first appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1977, the No. 11 seed Dukes upset No. 6 BYU in the Round of 64, 71-67, before falling to No. 3 Illinois, 89-63, in the Round of 32 last year. As a No. 7 seed, the Dayton Flyers also advanced to the Round of 32 in last year NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after defeating Nevada, 63-60, in the Round of 64.

Seven A-10 women’s games, including four conference tournament games, will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, which will be announced at a later date.

All coverage on USA Network streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

2024-25 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Game Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Dec. 7 South Florida at Loyola Chicago USA Network 12:30 p.m. Tues., Dec. 17 UNLV at Dayton Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Jan. 4 Dayton at George Washington USA Network 12 p.m. George Mason at Rhode Island USA Network 2 p.m. Wed., Jan. 8 Dayton at UMass Peacock 7 p.m. St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18 George Washington at George Mason USA Network 12:30 p.m. Saint Louis at Richmond USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sun., Jan. 19 La Salle at UMass USA Network 2 p.m. Sun., Jan. 26 Duquesne at Fordham USA Network 12:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 29 Fordham at La Salle Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1 Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA Network 12:30 p.m. George Washington at La Salle USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8 Richmond at Davidson USA Network 12 p.m. Sun., Feb. 9 George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA Network 12 p.m. UMass at La Salle USA Network 2 p.m. Wed., Feb. 12 VCU at George Washington Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15 Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA Network 12:30 p.m. Duquesne at Dayton USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22 Richmond at Saint Joseph’s USA Network 12:30 p.m. Rhode Island at Saint Louis USA Network 2:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26 St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 1 Saint Joseph’s at Fordham USA Network 12 p.m. Sat., March 8 Loyola Chicago at UMass USA Network 12:30 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at La Salle USA Network 2:30 p.m.

2025 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

Date Game Time (ET) Tues., March 11 A-10 Championship First Round 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Wed., March 12 A-10 Championship Second Round 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Thurs., March 13 A-10 Championship Quarterfinals 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Note: All games, networks and times are subject to change.

--NBC SPORTS--