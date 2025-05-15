SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’S 20th SEASON ON NBC AND PEACOCK FEATURES STAR QBs MAHOMES, ALLEN, HURTS, JACKSON & MEGA MATCHUPS: PACKERS-COWBOYS, LIONS-CHIEFS, RAVENS-BILLS, PACKERS-STEELERS, LIONS-EAGLES…AND SUPER BOWL LX!

Opening Weekend Headliners : Cowboys-Eagles in NFL Kickoff Game (Thurs., Sept. 4, NBC and Peacock) & AFC Playoff Rematch Starring Past Two NFL MVPs – Lamar Jackson and Ravens at Josh Allen and Bills in SNF Opener (Sept. 7, NBC and Peacock)

Primetime TV’s #1 Show for Unprecedented 14 Consecutive Years,

SNF Schedule Features Star-Studded QB Matchups:

Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts (Sept. 4)

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen (Sept. 7)

Jordan Love vs. Dak Prescott (Sept. 28)

Jared Goff vs. Patrick Mahomes (Oct. 12)

Jared Goff vs. Jalen Hurts (Nov. 16)

Baker Mayfield vs. Matthew Stafford (Nov. 23)

Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson (Thanksgiving)

C.J. Stroud vs. Patrick Mahomes (Dec. 7)

Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa (Dec. 21)

Peacock to Stream Super Bowl LX, Every Sunday Night Football Game & Football Night in America Studio Show in 2025 Season Plus Peacock Holiday Exclusive Game in Week 17 and Sunday Night Football Final Returns

Telemundo Deportes to Present Every Game in Spanish

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2025 – NBC Sunday Night Football, America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years , celebrates its 20th season showcasing high-profile matchups featuring the NFL’s biggest stars and best rivalries from NFL Kickoff in September to sports’ biggest spectacle – Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC’s SNF begins its milestone 20th season with a blockbuster Kickoff Weekend. First, it’s a renewal of the most-played regular-season SNF matchup as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Kickoff ’25 on Thursday, Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The opener marks the record 17th matchup between the clubs in NBC’s SNF package and the first time Dallas and Philadelphia will meet in Week 1 since 2000.

Three nights later (Sept. 7), NBC Sports’ SNF opener features the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff – a two-point Buffalo victory. The game is the first in Buffalo’s 53rd and final season at Highmark Stadium, which will make way for a new Bills’ home in 2026.

The NBC Sunday Night Football schedule features eight matchups of 2024 playoff teams – including five meetings of division winners – highlighted by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have played in five of the last six Super Bowls, hosting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on October 12. With the Chiefs and Lions posting the respective best records in the AFC and NFC last season, this game marks the second-ever NBC SNF matchup of the prior season’s top playoff seeds (NFL Kickoff ’16 – Carolina-Denver in a Super Bowl rematch). The last Lions-Chiefs matchup was a thriller – a 21-20 Detroit victory in NFL Kickoff ’23 on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week. Peacock will be the exclusive national home of an NFL Week 17 game in primetime , streaming live on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will be selected from a pool of key NFL Week 17 Saturday matchups.

The SNF announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark and rules analyst Terry McAulay return for their fourth season together.

Highlights of the 2025 NBC Sunday Night Football schedule:

NBCUniversal’s NFL schedule this season features three appearances by the AFC-champion Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys (including a signature postseason rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers), plus two apiece by multiple ’24 NFL Playoff teams including the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders.

Following the blockbuster opening weekend, the SNF slate of star-studded QB showdowns continues with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers visiting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 28) in a matchup of franchises that have met nine times in the postseason – second-most in NFL history .On Nov. 16, Jared Goff and the NFC North-champion Detroit Lions face Jalen Hurts and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in a meeting of the NFC’s top two ’24 playoff seeds. One week later, on Nov. 23, another pair of ’24 NFC division winning QBs (and former No. 1 overall draft picks) meet as Baker Mayfield and the NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. On Thanksgiving night, 2024 NFL passing leader Joe Burrow, ’24 receiving “Triple Crown” winner Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals face Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the division rival Baltimore Ravens. In an AFC Divisional Playoff rematch on Dec. 7, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Two weeks later, Burrow and the Bengals visit the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in completion percentage last season and passing yardage in 2023.

Two QB Class of 2024 Matchups – In Week 2, Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, who missed last season with an injury, makes his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons and fellow 2024 first-round draft pick Michael Penix, who started the Falcons’ final three games last season.Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season, host fellow 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos on Nov. 30. Nix led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth last season.

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 25 NFL GAMES IN 2025, INCLUDING SUPER BOWL LX: On NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports will present 20 regular-season games – 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, NFL Kickoff 2025, and the annual Thanksgiving night game – plus a Week 17 Peacock exclusive game on Saturday, Dec. 27. NBC Sports will present three postseason games on NBC and Peacock – one Wild Card Playoff game, one Divisional Playoff game, and Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (NBC Sports’ 21st Super Bowl). NBC and Peacock will also be home to the preseason-opening Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING SUPER BOWL LX AND PLAYOFFS: Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package, including Super Bowl LX and two playoff games. Games will also be available on live stream via the Telemundo Deportes app.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO DEPORTES: On Sunday, January 11, NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes will present a primetime Wild Card playoff game, followed by a Divisional Playoff game on the weekend of January 17-18. NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo will be the home of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts.

SNF ON PACE TO BE TELEVISION’S NO. 1 PRIMETIME SHOW FOR RECORD 14TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR: Sunday Night Football topped all primetime television series in the fall and is once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year . NBC’s SNF extended its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen.

Most Consecutive Years, #1 Ranked Show in Primetime, Since 1950

14 years in a row – Sunday Night Football (2011-12 through 2024-25)

6 years in a row – American Idol (2005-06 through 2010-11)

5 years in a row – The Cosby Show (1985-86 through 1989-90)…tied Cheers in ‘89-90

5 years in a row – All in the Family (1971-72 through 1975-76)

4 years in a row – Gunsmoke (1957-58 through 1960-61)

2025 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 4 NFL Kickoff Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Sun. Sept. 7 Week 1 Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sun. Sept. 14 Week 2 Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sun. Sept. 21 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sun. Sept. 28 Week 4 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Oct. 5 Week 5 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Oct. 12 Week 6 Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Oct. 19 Week 7 Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Oct. 26 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Nov. 2 Week 9 Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders *Sun. Nov. 9 Week 10 Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers *Sun. Nov. 16 Week 11 Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Nov. 23 Week 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams **Thurs. Nov. 27 Week 13 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Nov. 30 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders *Sun. Dec. 7 Week 14 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 14 Week 15 Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 21 Week 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Sat. Dec. 27 Week 17 *PEACOCK EXCLUSIVE* From Sat. pool *Sun. Dec. 28 Week 17 Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Jan. 4 Week 18 NFL #Game272 – TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for NBC’s Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17. During these flex scheduling windows, the games initially scheduled for NBC Sunday Night Football are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--