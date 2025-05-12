“PEACOCK HOLIDAY EXCLUSIVE” WEEK 17 NFL GAME TO STREAM LIVE IN PRIMETIME ON SATURDAY, DEC. 27, 2025

As 2025 NFL Playoff Races Heat Up, NBCUniversal Will Be Home to Week 17 NFL Primetime Games on Consecutive Nights – Peacock Holiday Exclusive on Sat., Dec. 27, and Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 28

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 12, 2025 – Peacock will be the exclusive national home of an NFL Week 17 game in primetime , streaming live on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, it was announced today by NBCUniversal and the NFL. The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will be selected from a pool of key NFL Week 17 Saturday matchups.

“We are excited to present the Week 17 Peacock Holiday Exclusive in a Saturday night showcase, as Peacock continues to deliver the best in sports streaming,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock one night later, we look forward to a pair of primetime games that impact the playoff races.”

“We are incredibly excited about what we have accomplished with NBC to establish Peacock as a key home for the NFL for our fans, and we are thrilled to build on that partnership in 2025 with a primetime Week 17 matchup in the run to the playoffs,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution.

The Peacock Holiday Exclusive marks the marks the fourth Peacock exclusive NFL game :

· The Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers kicked off their 2024 seasons exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, in the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil.

· In Jan. 2024, the Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card game (Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs) – the NFL’s first-ever exclusively live streamed playoff game – became and still ranks as the most-streamed NFL Playoff game in U.S. history, reaching a total of 32.1 million viewers and delivering an average audience (AMA) of nearly 23 million viewers.

· The Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22 in a down-to-the wire matchup in Peacock’s first-ever exclusive NFL game in Week 16 of the 2023 season.

The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing team cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Peacock will once again stream all games in the NBC Sunday Night Football package in 2025, including Super Bowl LX, two NFL Playoff games, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

Peacock offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass, which offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library in partnership with EverPass Media. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

