NFL Playoffs History: Most wins, Super Bowls, records, past results, appearances

With the regular season dust settled and 14 teams left, the stage is set for the NFL playoffs. The road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans begins with a loaded Wild Card slate, one that features a little bit of everything. You’ve got rookie quarterbacks (Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix) in their first postseasons, one of the season’s best stories in the Vikings (Sam Darnold), and of course, bonafide star power courtesy of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

The NFL playoffs are where history is made. With electric matchups on tap, more is on the horizon. Sift through the years with a rundown of notable postseason stats, teams, and records below.

What NFL team has been to the playoffs the most?

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers share the record for most NFL playoff appearances (36 trips). 2024 saw both teams go in opposite directions, with Dallas (7-10) missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and Green Bay (No. 7 seed) securing a trip to Philadelphia (No. 2 seed) in the Wild Card round on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4:30 PM ET.

Which team has the most playoff wins in NFL history?

San Francisco 49ers (39): However, Kyle Shanahan & Co. are out of the playoff picture for the first time since 2020.

New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers (37): New England has missed the playoffs in four of its last five seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys (36): Pittsburgh (No. 6 seed) aims to rebound after falling to Buffalo, 31-17, in last year’s Wild Card round. Mike Tomlin’s squad opens the playoffs with a Wild Card clash against AFC North rival Baltimore (No. 3 seed) on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 PM ET.

What are the best and worst playoff records in NFL history?

With a winning percentage of .627 (37-22), the New England Patriots have the best playoff record in NFL history, while the Cincinnati Bengals have the worst playoff record with a winning percentage of just .384 (10-16).

﻿Team Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Winning Pct New England Patriots 37 22 0.627 San Francisco 49ers 39 25 0.609 Green Bay Packers 37 26 0.587 Baltimore Ravens 17 13 0.566 Pittsburgh Steelers 36 28 0.562 Las Vegas Raiders 25 20 0.555 Denver Broncos 23 19 0.547 Dallas Cowboys 36 31 0.537 Washington Commanders 23 20 0.534 Kansas City Chiefs 24 21 0.533 Carolina Panthers 9 8 0.529 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 12 0.500 Jacksonville Jaguars 8 8 0.500 New York Giants 25 26 0.490 Philadelphia Eagles 25 26 0.490 Los Angeles Rams 26 28 0.481 New York Jets 12 13 0.480 Indianapolis Colts 23 25 0.479 Buffalo Bills 19 21 0.475 Seattle Seahawks 17 19 0.472 Miami Dolphins 20 23 0.465 Chicago Bears 17 20 0.459 Cleveland Browns 17 22 0.435 New Orleans Saints 10 13 0.434 Tennessee Titans 17 23 0.425 Atlanta Falcons 10 14 0.416 Houston Texans 5 7 0.416 Arizona Cardinals 7 10 0.411 Minnesota Vikings 21 31 0.403 Detroit Lions 9 14 0.391 Los Angeles Chargers 12 19 0.387 Cincinnati Bengals 10 16 0.384

NFL teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

Fueled by the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick partnership, the Patriots’ 30 playoff wins stand as the most of any organization since 2000, with the Ravens (17) a distant second. The Chiefs (16) sit tied with the Eagles for third-most playoff wins over the last 25 years, thanks mainly to Patrick Mahomes’ emergence (15-3 career record in playoffs) as an all-time great.

What quarterback has the most Super Bowl titles?

Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl titles are the most of any quarterback and player in NFL history.

NFL Playoffs results from the last 10 years

2024

Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs (25) vs. 49ers (22)

NFC Championship: 49ers (34) vs. Lions (31)

AFC Championship: Chiefs (17) vs. Ravens (10)

2023

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs (38) vs. Eagles (35)

NFC Championship: Eagles (31) vs. 49ers (7)

AFC Championship: Chiefs (23) vs. Bengals (20)

2022

Super Bowl LVI: Rams (23) vs. Bengals (20)

NFC Championship: Rams (20) vs. 49ers (17)

AFC Championship: Bengals (27) vs. Chiefs (24) in OT

2021

Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers (31) vs. Chiefs (9)

NFC Championship: Buccaneers (31) vs. Packers (26)

AFC Championship: Chiefs (38) vs. Bills (24)

2020

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs (31) vs. 49ers (20)

NFC Championship: 49ers (37) vs. Packers (20)

AFC Championship: Chiefs (35) vs. Titans (24)

2019

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots (13) vs. Rams (3)

NFC Championship: Rams (26) vs. Saints (23) in OT

AFC Championship: Patriots (37) vs. Chiefs (31) in OT

2018

Super Bowl LII: Eagles (41) vs. Patriots (33)

NFC Championship: Eagles (38) vs. Vikings (7)

AFC Championship: Patriots (24) vs. Jaguars (20)

2017

Super Bowl LI: Patriots (34) vs. Falcons (28)

NFC Championship: Falcons (44) vs. Packers (21)

AFC Championship: Patriots (36) vs. Steelers (17)

2016

Super Bowl L: Broncos (24) vs. Panthers (10)

NFC Championship: Panthers (49) vs. Cardinals (15)

AFC Championship: Broncos (20) vs. Patriots (18)

2015

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots (28) vs. Seahawks (24)

NFC Championship: Seahawks (28) vs. Packers (22) in OT

AFC Championship: Patriots (45) vs. Colts (7)