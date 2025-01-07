NFL Playoffs History: Most wins, Super Bowls, records, past results, appearances
With the regular season dust settled and 14 teams left, the stage is set for the NFL playoffs. The road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans begins with a loaded Wild Card slate, one that features a little bit of everything. You’ve got rookie quarterbacks (Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix) in their first postseasons, one of the season’s best stories in the Vikings (Sam Darnold), and of course, bonafide star power courtesy of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
The NFL playoffs are where history is made. With electric matchups on tap, more is on the horizon. Sift through the years with a rundown of notable postseason stats, teams, and records below.
What NFL team has been to the playoffs the most?
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers share the record for most NFL playoff appearances (36 trips). 2024 saw both teams go in opposite directions, with Dallas (7-10) missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and Green Bay (No. 7 seed) securing a trip to Philadelphia (No. 2 seed) in the Wild Card round on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4:30 PM ET.
Which team has the most playoff wins in NFL history?
San Francisco 49ers (39): However, Kyle Shanahan & Co. are out of the playoff picture for the first time since 2020.
New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers (37): New England has missed the playoffs in four of its last five seasons.
Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys (36): Pittsburgh (No. 6 seed) aims to rebound after falling to Buffalo, 31-17, in last year’s Wild Card round. Mike Tomlin’s squad opens the playoffs with a Wild Card clash against AFC North rival Baltimore (No. 3 seed) on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 PM ET.
What are the best and worst playoff records in NFL history?
With a winning percentage of .627 (37-22), the New England Patriots have the best playoff record in NFL history, while the Cincinnati Bengals have the worst playoff record with a winning percentage of just .384 (10-16).
|Team
|Playoff Wins
|Playoff Losses
|Winning Pct
|New England Patriots
|37
|22
|0.627
|San Francisco 49ers
|39
|25
|0.609
|Green Bay Packers
|37
|26
|0.587
|Baltimore Ravens
|17
|13
|0.566
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|36
|28
|0.562
|Las Vegas Raiders
|25
|20
|0.555
|Denver Broncos
|23
|19
|0.547
|Dallas Cowboys
|36
|31
|0.537
|Washington Commanders
|23
|20
|0.534
|Kansas City Chiefs
|24
|21
|0.533
|Carolina Panthers
|9
|8
|0.529
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|12
|0.500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|8
|0.500
|New York Giants
|25
|26
|0.490
|Philadelphia Eagles
|25
|26
|0.490
|Los Angeles Rams
|26
|28
|0.481
|New York Jets
|12
|13
|0.480
|Indianapolis Colts
|23
|25
|0.479
|Buffalo Bills
|19
|21
|0.475
|Seattle Seahawks
|17
|19
|0.472
|Miami Dolphins
|20
|23
|0.465
|Chicago Bears
|17
|20
|0.459
|Cleveland Browns
|17
|22
|0.435
|New Orleans Saints
|10
|13
|0.434
|Tennessee Titans
|17
|23
|0.425
|Atlanta Falcons
|10
|14
|0.416
|Houston Texans
|5
|7
|0.416
|Arizona Cardinals
|7
|10
|0.411
|Minnesota Vikings
|21
|31
|0.403
|Detroit Lions
|9
|14
|0.391
|Los Angeles Chargers
|12
|19
|0.387
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|16
|0.384
NFL teams with the most playoff wins since 2000
Fueled by the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick partnership, the Patriots’ 30 playoff wins stand as the most of any organization since 2000, with the Ravens (17) a distant second. The Chiefs (16) sit tied with the Eagles for third-most playoff wins over the last 25 years, thanks mainly to Patrick Mahomes’ emergence (15-3 career record in playoffs) as an all-time great.
What quarterback has the most Super Bowl titles?
Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl titles are the most of any quarterback and player in NFL history.
NFL Playoffs results from the last 10 years
2024
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs (25) vs. 49ers (22)
NFC Championship: 49ers (34) vs. Lions (31)
AFC Championship: Chiefs (17) vs. Ravens (10)
2023
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs (38) vs. Eagles (35)
NFC Championship: Eagles (31) vs. 49ers (7)
AFC Championship: Chiefs (23) vs. Bengals (20)
2022
Super Bowl LVI: Rams (23) vs. Bengals (20)
NFC Championship: Rams (20) vs. 49ers (17)
AFC Championship: Bengals (27) vs. Chiefs (24) in OT
2021
Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers (31) vs. Chiefs (9)
NFC Championship: Buccaneers (31) vs. Packers (26)
AFC Championship: Chiefs (38) vs. Bills (24)
2020
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs (31) vs. 49ers (20)
NFC Championship: 49ers (37) vs. Packers (20)
AFC Championship: Chiefs (35) vs. Titans (24)
2019
Super Bowl LIII: Patriots (13) vs. Rams (3)
NFC Championship: Rams (26) vs. Saints (23) in OT
AFC Championship: Patriots (37) vs. Chiefs (31) in OT
2018
Super Bowl LII: Eagles (41) vs. Patriots (33)
NFC Championship: Eagles (38) vs. Vikings (7)
AFC Championship: Patriots (24) vs. Jaguars (20)
2017
Super Bowl LI: Patriots (34) vs. Falcons (28)
NFC Championship: Falcons (44) vs. Packers (21)
AFC Championship: Patriots (36) vs. Steelers (17)
2016
Super Bowl L: Broncos (24) vs. Panthers (10)
NFC Championship: Panthers (49) vs. Cardinals (15)
AFC Championship: Broncos (20) vs. Patriots (18)
2015
Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots (28) vs. Seahawks (24)
NFC Championship: Seahawks (28) vs. Packers (22) in OT
AFC Championship: Patriots (45) vs. Colts (7)