PGA Championship winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results

The PGA Championship is the second men’s major of the year. It began in 1916 (click here for more on its history) as a match-play event and switched to stroke play in 1958.

Here’s a look at all of the PGA champions, their winning scores and where they prevailed:

Stroke-play era:

﻿YEAR WINNER SCORE COURSE 2024 Xander Schauffele -21 Valhalla G.C. 2023 Brooks Koepka -9 Oak Hill C.C. 2022 Justin Thomas -5 Southern Hills C.C. 2021 Phil Mickelson -6 Kiawah Island 2020 Collin Morikawa -13 TPC Harding Park 2019 Brooks Koepka -8 Bethpage Black 2018 Brooks Koepka -16 Bellerive C.C. 2017 Justin Thomas -8 Quail Hollow C.C. 2016 Jimmy Walker -14 Baltusrol G.C. (Lower) 2015 Jason Day -20 Whistling Straits (Straits) 2014 Rory McIlroy -16 Valhalla G.C. 2013 Jason Duffner -10 Oak Hill C.C. 2012 Rory McIlroy -13 Kiawah Island (Ocean) 2011 Keegan Bradley -8 Atlanta Athletic Club 2010 Martin Kaymer -11 Whistling Straits 2009 Yang Yong-eun -8 Hazeltine National G.C. 2008 Pádraig Harrington -3 Oakland Hills (South) 2007 Tiger Woods -8 Southern Hills C.C. 2006 Tiger Woods -18 Medinah C.C. (#3) 2005 Phil Mickelson -4 Baltusrol G.C. (Lower) 2004 Vijay Singh -8 Whistling Straits (Straits) 2003 Shaun Micheel -4 Oak Hill C.C. (East) 2002 Rich Beem -10 Hazeltine National G.C. 2001 David Toms -15 Atlanta Athletic Club 2000 Tiger Woods -18 Valhalla C.C. 1999 Tiger Woods -11 Medinah C.C. (#3) 1998 Vijay Singh -9 Sahalee C.C. 1997 Davis Love III -11 Winged Foot C.C. 1996 Mark Brooks -11 Valhalla G.C. 1995 Steve Elkington -17 Riviera C.C. 1994 Nick Price -11 Southern Hills C.C. 1993 Paul Azinger -12 Inverness Club 1992 Nick Price -6 Bellerive C.C. 1991 John Daly -12 Crooked Stick G.C. 1990 Wayne Grady -6 Shoal Creek G.C.C. 1989 Payne Stewart -12 Kemper Lakes G.C. 1988 Jeff Sluman -12 Oak Tree G.C. 1987 Larry Nelson -1 PGA National 1986 Bob Tway -8 Inverness Club 1985 Hubert Green -6 Cherry Hills C.C. 1984 Lee Trevino -15 Shoal Creek G.C.C. 1983 Hal Sutton -10 Riviera C.C. 1982 Raymond Floyd -8 Southern Hills C.C. 1981 Larry Nelson -7 Atlanta Athletic Club 1980 Jack Nicklaus -6 Oak Hill C.C. 1979 David Graham -8 Oakland Hills C.C. 1978 John Mahaffey -8 Oakmont C.C. 1977 Lanny Wadkins -6 Pebble Beach Golf Links 1976 Dave Stockton 1 Congressional C.C. 1975 Jack Nicklaus -4 Firestone C.C. 1974 Lee Trevino -4 Tanglewood Park 1973 Jack Nicklaus -7 Canterbury G.C. 1972 Gary Player 1 Oakland Hills C.C. 1971 Jack Nicklaus -7 PGA National 1970 Dave Stockton -1 Southern Hills C.C. 1969 Raymond Floyd -8 NCR C.C. 1968 Julius Boros 1 Pecan Valley G.C. 1967 Don January -7 Columbine C.C. 1966 Al Geiberger E Firestone C.C. 1965 Dave Marr -4 Laurel Valley G.C. 1964 Bobby Nichols -9 Columbus C.C. 1963 Jack Nicklaus -5 Dallas Athletic Club 1962 Gary Player -2 Aronomink G.C. 1961 Jerry Barber -3 Olympia Fields C.C. 1960 Jay Hebert 1 Firestone C.C. 1959 Bob Rosburg -3 Minneapolis G.C. 1958 Dow Finsterwald -4 Llanerch C.C.

Match-play era: