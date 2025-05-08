 Skip navigation
PGA Championship winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results

  
Published May 8, 2025 10:49 AM

The PGA Championship is the second men’s major of the year. It began in 1916 (click here for more on its history) as a match-play event and switched to stroke play in 1958.

Here’s a look at all of the PGA champions, their winning scores and where they prevailed:

Stroke-play era:

﻿YEAR WINNER SCORE COURSE
2024 Xander Schauffele -21 Valhalla G.C.
2023 Brooks Koepka -9 Oak Hill C.C.
2022 Justin Thomas -5 Southern Hills C.C.
2021 Phil Mickelson -6 Kiawah Island
2020 Collin Morikawa -13 TPC Harding Park
2019 Brooks Koepka -8 Bethpage Black
2018 Brooks Koepka -16 Bellerive C.C.
2017 Justin Thomas -8 Quail Hollow C.C.
2016 Jimmy Walker -14 Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
2015 Jason Day -20 Whistling Straits (Straits)
2014 Rory McIlroy -16 Valhalla G.C.
2013 Jason Duffner -10 Oak Hill C.C.
2012 Rory McIlroy -13 Kiawah Island (Ocean)
2011 Keegan Bradley -8 Atlanta Athletic Club
2010 Martin Kaymer -11 Whistling Straits
2009 Yang Yong-eun -8 Hazeltine National G.C.
2008 Pádraig Harrington -3 Oakland Hills (South)
2007 Tiger Woods -8 Southern Hills C.C.
2006 Tiger Woods -18 Medinah C.C. (#3)
2005 Phil Mickelson -4 Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
2004 Vijay Singh -8 Whistling Straits (Straits)
2003 Shaun Micheel -4 Oak Hill C.C. (East)
2002 Rich Beem -10 Hazeltine National G.C.
2001 David Toms -15 Atlanta Athletic Club
2000 Tiger Woods -18 Valhalla C.C.
1999 Tiger Woods -11 Medinah C.C. (#3)
1998 Vijay Singh -9 Sahalee C.C.
1997 Davis Love III -11 Winged Foot C.C.
1996 Mark Brooks -11 Valhalla G.C.
1995 Steve Elkington -17 Riviera C.C.
1994 Nick Price -11 Southern Hills C.C.
1993 Paul Azinger -12 Inverness Club
1992 Nick Price -6 Bellerive C.C.
1991 John Daly -12 Crooked Stick G.C.
1990 Wayne Grady -6 Shoal Creek G.C.C.
1989 Payne Stewart -12 Kemper Lakes G.C.
1988 Jeff Sluman -12 Oak Tree G.C.
1987 Larry Nelson -1 PGA National
1986 Bob Tway -8 Inverness Club
1985 Hubert Green -6 Cherry Hills C.C.
1984 Lee Trevino -15 Shoal Creek G.C.C.
1983 Hal Sutton -10 Riviera C.C.
1982 Raymond Floyd -8 Southern Hills C.C.
1981 Larry Nelson -7 Atlanta Athletic Club
1980 Jack Nicklaus -6 Oak Hill C.C.
1979 David Graham -8 Oakland Hills C.C.
1978 John Mahaffey -8 Oakmont C.C.
1977 Lanny Wadkins -6 Pebble Beach Golf Links
1976 Dave Stockton 1 Congressional C.C.
1975 Jack Nicklaus -4 Firestone C.C.
1974 Lee Trevino -4 Tanglewood Park
1973 Jack Nicklaus -7 Canterbury G.C.
1972 Gary Player 1 Oakland Hills C.C.
1971 Jack Nicklaus -7 PGA National
1970 Dave Stockton -1 Southern Hills C.C.
1969 Raymond Floyd -8 NCR C.C.
1968 Julius Boros 1 Pecan Valley G.C.
1967 Don January -7 Columbine C.C.
1966 Al Geiberger E Firestone C.C.
1965 Dave Marr -4 Laurel Valley G.C.
1964 Bobby Nichols -9 Columbus C.C.
1963 Jack Nicklaus -5 Dallas Athletic Club
1962 Gary Player -2 Aronomink G.C.
1961 Jerry Barber -3 Olympia Fields C.C.
1960 Jay Hebert 1 Firestone C.C.
1959 Bob Rosburg -3 Minneapolis G.C.
1958 Dow Finsterwald -4 Llanerch C.C.

Match-play era:

﻿YEAR WINNER SCORE COURSE
1957 Lionel Hebert 2 and 1 Miami Valley G.C.
1956 Jack Burke Jr. 3 and 2 Blue Hill C.C.
1955 Doug Ford 4 and 3 Meadowbrook C.C.
1954 Chick Harbert 4 and 3 Keller G.C.
1953 Walter Burkemo 2 and 1 Birmingham C.C.
1952 Jim Turnsea 1 up Big Spring C.C.
1951 Sam Snead 7 and 6 Oakmont C.C.
1950 Chandler Harper 4 and 3 Scioto C.C.
1949 Sam Snead 3 and 2 Belmont Golf Course
1948 Ben Hogan 7 and 6 Norwood Hills C.C.
1947 Jim Ferrier 2 and 1 Plum Hollow C.C.
1946 Ben Hogan 6 and 4 Portland G.C.
1945 Byron Nelson 4 and 3 Moraine C.C.
1944 Bob Hamilton 1 up Manito G.C.C.
1943 No Tournament (World War II)
1942 Sam Snead 2 and 1 Seaview C.C.
1941 Vic Ghezzi 38 Holes Cherry Hills C.C.
1940 Byron Nelson 1 up Hershey C.C.
1939 Henry Picard 37 Holes Pomonok C.C.
1938 Paul Runyan 8 and 7 Shawnee C.C.
1937 Denny Shute 37 Holes Pittsburgh Field Club
1936 Denny Shute 3 and 2 Pinehurst Resort #2
1935 Johnny Revolta 5 and 4 Twin Hills G.C.C.
1934 Paul Runyan 38 Holes The Park C.C.
1933 Gene Sarazen 5 and 4 Blue Mound C.C.
1932 Olin Dutra 4 and 3 Keller G.C.
1931 Tom Creavy 2 and 1 Wannamoisett C.C.
1930 Tommy Armour 1 up Fresh Meadow C.C.
1929 Leo Diegel 6 and 4 Hillcrest C.C.
1928 Leo Diegel 6 and 5 Baltimore C.C.
1927 Walter Hagen 1 up Cedar Crest C.C.
1926 Walter Hagen 5 and 3 Salisbury C.C.
1925 Walter Hagen 6 and 5 Olympia Fields C.C.
1924 Walter Hagen 2 up French Lick Springs G.C.
1923 Gene Sarazen 38 Holes Pelham C.C.
1922 Gene Sarazen 4 and 3 Oakmont C.C.
1921 Walter Hagen 3 and 2 Inwood C.C.
1920 Jock Hutchison 1 up Flossmoor C.C.
1919 Jim Barnes 6 and 5 Engineers C.C.
1918 No Tournament (World War I)
1917 No Tournament (World War I)
1916 Jim Barnes 1 up Siwanoy C.C.