PGA Championship winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results
Published May 8, 2025 10:49 AM
The PGA Championship is the second men’s major of the year. It began in 1916 (click here for more on its history) as a match-play event and switched to stroke play in 1958.
Here’s a look at all of the PGA champions, their winning scores and where they prevailed:
Stroke-play era:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|COURSE
|2024
|Xander Schauffele
|-21
|Valhalla G.C.
|2023
|Brooks Koepka
|-9
|Oak Hill C.C.
|2022
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2021
|Phil Mickelson
|-6
|Kiawah Island
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|-13
|TPC Harding Park
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|Bethpage Black
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|-16
|Bellerive C.C.
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|-8
|Quail Hollow C.C.
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|-14
|Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
|2015
|Jason Day
|-20
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|-16
|Valhalla G.C.
|2013
|Jason Duffner
|-10
|Oak Hill C.C.
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|-13
|Kiawah Island (Ocean)
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|-11
|Whistling Straits
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|-8
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|2008
|Pádraig Harrington
|-3
|Oakland Hills (South)
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|-8
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|Medinah C.C. (#3)
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|-4
|Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|-8
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|-4
|Oak Hill C.C. (East)
|2002
|Rich Beem
|-10
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|2001
|David Toms
|-15
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|Valhalla C.C.
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|-11
|Medinah C.C. (#3)
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|-9
|Sahalee C.C.
|1997
|Davis Love III
|-11
|Winged Foot C.C.
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|-11
|Valhalla G.C.
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|-17
|Riviera C.C.
|1994
|Nick Price
|-11
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|-12
|Inverness Club
|1992
|Nick Price
|-6
|Bellerive C.C.
|1991
|John Daly
|-12
|Crooked Stick G.C.
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|-6
|Shoal Creek G.C.C.
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|-12
|Kemper Lakes G.C.
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|-12
|Oak Tree G.C.
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|-1
|PGA National
|1986
|Bob Tway
|-8
|Inverness Club
|1985
|Hubert Green
|-6
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|-15
|Shoal Creek G.C.C.
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|-10
|Riviera C.C.
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|-8
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|-7
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|-6
|Oak Hill C.C.
|1979
|David Graham
|-8
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|-8
|Oakmont C.C.
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|-6
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|1
|Congressional C.C.
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|-4
|Firestone C.C.
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|-4
|Tanglewood Park
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|-7
|Canterbury G.C.
|1972
|Gary Player
|1
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|-7
|PGA National
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|-1
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|-8
|NCR C.C.
|1968
|Julius Boros
|1
|Pecan Valley G.C.
|1967
|Don January
|-7
|Columbine C.C.
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|E
|Firestone C.C.
|1965
|Dave Marr
|-4
|Laurel Valley G.C.
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|-9
|Columbus C.C.
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|-5
|Dallas Athletic Club
|1962
|Gary Player
|-2
|Aronomink G.C.
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|-3
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|1
|Firestone C.C.
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|-3
|Minneapolis G.C.
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|-4
|Llanerch C.C.
Match-play era:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|COURSE
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|2 and 1
|Miami Valley G.C.
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|3 and 2
|Blue Hill C.C.
|1955
|Doug Ford
|4 and 3
|Meadowbrook C.C.
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|4 and 3
|Keller G.C.
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|2 and 1
|Birmingham C.C.
|1952
|Jim Turnsea
|1 up
|Big Spring C.C.
|1951
|Sam Snead
|7 and 6
|Oakmont C.C.
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|4 and 3
|Scioto C.C.
|1949
|Sam Snead
|3 and 2
|Belmont Golf Course
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|7 and 6
|Norwood Hills C.C.
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|2 and 1
|Plum Hollow C.C.
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|6 and 4
|Portland G.C.
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|4 and 3
|Moraine C.C.
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|1 up
|Manito G.C.C.
|1943
|No Tournament (World War II)
|1942
|Sam Snead
|2 and 1
|Seaview C.C.
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|38 Holes
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|1 up
|Hershey C.C.
|1939
|Henry Picard
|37 Holes
|Pomonok C.C.
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|8 and 7
|Shawnee C.C.
|1937
|Denny Shute
|37 Holes
|Pittsburgh Field Club
|1936
|Denny Shute
|3 and 2
|Pinehurst Resort #2
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|5 and 4
|Twin Hills G.C.C.
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|38 Holes
|The Park C.C.
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|5 and 4
|Blue Mound C.C.
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|4 and 3
|Keller G.C.
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|2 and 1
|Wannamoisett C.C.
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|1 up
|Fresh Meadow C.C.
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|6 and 4
|Hillcrest C.C.
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|6 and 5
|Baltimore C.C.
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|1 up
|Cedar Crest C.C.
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|5 and 3
|Salisbury C.C.
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|6 and 5
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|2 up
|French Lick Springs G.C.
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|38 Holes
|Pelham C.C.
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|4 and 3
|Oakmont C.C.
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|3 and 2
|Inwood C.C.
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|1 up
|Flossmoor C.C.
|1919
|Jim Barnes
|6 and 5
|Engineers C.C.
|1918
|No Tournament (World War I)
|1917
|No Tournament (World War I)
|1916
|Jim Barnes
|1 up
|Siwanoy C.C.