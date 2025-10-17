How to watch No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Two historic programs, one high-stakes rivalry. No. 20 USC travels to South Bend for a primetime clash on NBC and Peacock with No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night, marking the latest chapter in a series that has defined eras of college football.

USC is fresh off one of its biggest wins in years, where a depleted Trojans backfield gashed Michigan’s seventh-ranked run defense for 224 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Irish are winners of four straight and appear to be peaking on both sides of the ball behind rising star quarterback CJ Carr.

With both teams fighting to stay alive in the Big Ten race and the College Football Playoff picture, let’s break down the biggest storylines heading into Saturday night’s clash in South Bend.

How to watch No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

When: Saturday, October 18

Where: Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, Indiana

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock

TV: NBC

USC storylines

No. 20 USC is riding high off a 31–13 takedown of then-No. 15 Michigan — a gritty, physical win that showcased a new side of Lincoln Riley’s team. The Trojans piled up 224 rushing yards behind walk-on freshman King Miller, who exploded for 158 yards and a touchdown with the top three backs out injured. Quarterback Jayden Maiava remained efficient, throwing for 265 yards and two scores on 20-of-27 passing.

Despite missing two starting offensive linemen, USC dominated up front and held the ball for over 34 minutes. It was a major step forward for a team best known for explosive passing — USC still leads the FBS in yards per play (8.53) and points per drive (4.30) — but now seems capable of winning ugly, too.

Defensively, linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Bishop Fitzgerald powered a disruptive effort that produced two interceptions, four sacks, and six tackles for loss. USC now ranks fifth nationally in pressure rate and has forced 10 turnovers in six games. If the defense continues to generate havoc, and if the Trojans can control the ground game like they did against Michigan, they’ll be a serious threat Saturday — even in a hostile road environment.

Notre Dame storylines

No. 13 Notre Dame is surging at the right time. Since starting 0–2, Marcus Freeman’s team has rattled off four straight wins, outscoring opponents 120–27 and holding two straight FBS teams to single-digit scoring in that span. The Irish are coming off a dominant 36–7 win over NC State, where freshman QB CJ Carr threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, with running back Jeremiyah Love adding two more on the ground.

Carr has looked like a veteran all season, ranking seventh in the FBS in passing efficiency (176.0) and second in yards per completion (15.45). Notre Dame’s offense averages 40.0 points per game — 14th in the country — and boasts a rare 1-2 punch in the backfield. Love and fellow tailback Jadarian Price are the only RB duo in the FBS with 420+ yards and 7+ touchdowns apiece.

Notre Dame’s biggest question entering Saturday is how Joe Otting handles his first start at center. He replaces All-American Ashton Craig, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Otting stepped in smoothly against NC State, and linemates like Billy Schrauth insist the transition won’t slow them down.

Chris Ash’s defense has forced nine turnovers amid the team’s win streak and ranks top 10 in third-down defense. A disruptive front and rising star cornerback Leonard Moore will be key to containing USC’s offensive firepower.

Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road? Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry reveal their most intriguing hypotheticals for Week 8, including the potential fallout if No. 13 Notre Dame falls to No. 20 USC and another Big Ten head coach change.

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

Two Big Ten clashes kick off NBC’s college football coverage this weekend. Fresh off arguably its biggest win in program history and a fresh extension for Curt Cignetti, No. 3 Indiana welcomes Michigan State to Bloomington, while Penn State heads to Iowa after moving on from head coach James Franklin. Find out how to watch below.



How to watch Michigan State vs. No. 3 Indiana

When: Saturday, October 18

Where: Indiana University Memorial Stadium - Bloomington, Indiana

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock

How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa

When: Saturday, October 18

Where: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, Iowa

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock



