No. 13 Notre Dame turns to sophomore Joe Otting to take over at center for showdown with No. 20 USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 13 Notre Dame has seen its offense grow up quickly with redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Carr at the controls, but a switch in the player snapping the ball to him will literally be the center of attention for the Fighting Irish when they host No. 20 USC on Saturday.

Ashton Craig, one of the top centers in the nation, suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Notre Dame’s 36-7 victory against N.C. State..

Sophomore Joe Otting will start at center for the Fighting Irish (4-2), who rack up 40.0 points a game (14th in the nation) and average 465.5 yards a game total offense (No. 21 in the nation).

Craig also suffered an injury last season and Pat Coogan stepped in, playing a key role in Notre Dame’s run to the national championship game. Coogan is suiting up for No. 3 Indiana now, transferring after the 2024 season.

Otting will be surrounded by plenty of experience. Left guard Billy Schrauth, right tackle Aamil Wagner and left tackle Anthonie Knapp were all key to the Irish playoff run last season. Cam Herron and Chris Terek are listed as back-ups at center, and Knapp has limited experience at the position.

Craig’s injury happened on a touchdown pass that helped push Notre Dame to a 24-7 lead against N.C. State late in the third quarter. Otting helped Notre Dame reach the end zone again, handling the center duties on a 10-play, 72-yard drive.

Carr has been prolific thanks to the protection of the line. He has passed for 1,622 yards and 13 touchdowns and is second in the nation in passing yards per completion (15.45), third in yards per pass attempt (10.27) and seventh in passing efficiency (176.0).

Notre Dame’s 1-2 punch of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price has benefitted from a line that has made the Fighting Irish the only FBS team with two running backs who have gained more than 420 yards this season. Love has run for 530 yards and eight TDs, Price for 422 yards and seven TDs.

Enter Otting, a 6-foot-4, 308-pound native of Topeka, Kansas, who will be expected to help the Fighting Irish continue the productivity against USC (5-1).

“Otting has been practicing well and in his opportunities up to this game, has done a really good job,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “I probably had more confidence watching and evaluating this last game, when he had to step up and go in there and get his job done,. And he did a really good job. So there’s a lot of confidence in Joe Otting.”

Schrauth said the switch to Otting at center in the N.C. State game was seamless.

“He did well,” Schrauth said of Otting. “He didn’t blink an eye. That’s kind of his, his personality. He’s kind of a cool cat.”

Schrauth said that Otting is a leader and a strong communicator. He has the selfless attitude that is paramount to a lineman’s mentality. Schrauth said that there will be no changes in the line communications even though Craig is off the field.

Craig will help Otting prepare for Saturday’s showdown with USC.

“(Ashton Craig) loves Notre Dame,” Schrauth said. “He loves Notre Dame a ton. He’ll continue to prepare. He’ll prepare like he’s out there. He’ll help (Otting) get ready. He’s special in that way and he’ll take a lot of pride in it.”