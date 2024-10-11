Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup

Ingredients are in place for a sizzling main course on college football’s Week 7 schedule when No. 2 Ohio State travels to face No. 3 Oregon at Autzen Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It’s a marquee matchup, a clash of titans with undefeated records going head-to-head in what NBC college football insider Nicole Auerbach says is “the game of the year in the Big Ten — and perhaps the game of the year across the entire sport.”

Facing off for the first time as Big Ten Conference members, the Buckeyes’ No. 1-ranked defense will look to contain the Ducks’ high-flying offense led by Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy candidate who leads the nation (among qualified passers) in completion percentage. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will look to stay one step ahead in a game with massive implications for both teams, the Big Ten, and college football. Let’s revisit the numbers and history between these national title contenders ahead of Saturday night.

Ohio State vs. Oregon head-to-head record

Ohio State leads the all-time series against Oregon, 9-1. It won the first nine matchups before Oregon took the most recent matchup in 2021.

When was the last time Oregon beat Ohio State?

The Ducks defeated the Buckeyes, 35-28, on Sept. 11, 2021 at Ohio Stadium. It was a massive win for then-head coach Mario Cristobal, where 100,482 fans saw No. 12 Oregon stun No. 3 Ohio State. Ducks RB CJ Verdell rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while eventual NFL star C.J. Stroud accumulated 484 passing yards and three scores for the Buckeyes.

OSU faces biggest test so far vs. Oregon Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview the top-five matchup between Ohio State and Oregon, including why the Buckeyes remain the team to beat, and whether the Ducks have what it takes to win.

Who was the starting QB for Ohio State in 2021?

As Ohio State’s starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 overall record in 2021 and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, falling to Alabama, 52-24. Stroud put together another terrific season at Ohio State in 2023 before declaring for the NFL Draft, where the Houston Texans took him with the No. 2 overall pick.

What year did Ohio State beat Oregon for the national championship?

Ohio State solidly beat Oregon, 42-20, in the 2015 College Football Championship. Ohio State players Tyvis Powell and Ezekiel Elliott earned defensive and offensive player of the game honors, respectively, both later being drafted into the NFL. Elliott is a veteran running back with the Dallas Cowboys with multiple Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro selections, while Powell played from 2016-2018. Urban Meyer served as Ohio State’s head coach, with Mark Helfrich on Oregon’s sideline.

Who was the quarterback when OSU won the 2015 national championship?

Cardale Jones was Ohio State’s QB1 throughout its run to the 2015 national championship. Jones recorded 280 all-purpose yards during the title game and scored two touchdowns. The Buffalo Bills selected him with the No. 139 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

When was the first meeting between Ohio State and Oregon?

The schools first met in 1957 when Ohio State defeated Oregon 10-7 in the Rose Bowl. Meeting multiple times since then, the two universities have a budding rivalry that continues to grow, with 10 total matchups throughout history. Saturday night’s game will be their 11th meeting and only the second played in Eugene, Oregon.

Expectations for Gabriel, Howard in Week 7 Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry predict what we can expect from Dillon Gabriel and Will Howard in a crucial Ohio State-Oregon matchup.

1958 Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs Oregon

Ohio State took Oregon down, 10-7, at the 1958 Rose Bowl, where Woody Hayes led the Buckeyes to a narrow win. The matchup held further significance since it was one of the few games where a player from the losing team won Most Valuable Player honors, with Oregon quarterback Jack Crabtree winning the award. It is one of only two times that the player from the losing team didn’t have to split the award with a player from the winning team. The Rose Bowl was historically played by top teams from the East and West and has since been a staple of College Football regular season, playoff, and bowl matchups.

When was the last time Oregon played a home game vs. Ohio State?

It has been quite some time. It was 57 years ago, on October 7, 1967, when the Buckeyes handled the Ducks, 30-0, in Eugene, Ore. The game was particularly notable for Oregon as it was the dedication game for Autzen Stadium. Up until 2024, it is also the only meeting Oregon has hosted, compared to six meetings in Ohio and three at neutral sites.

Has Oregon Football ever been ranked No. 1 in the country?

The Ducks maintained the top spot for seven consecutive weeks (8-14) in 2010 and Week 12 of the 2012 season. Oregon finished 12-1 overall with a 9-0 conference record (Pac-12) in 2010 under then-head coach Chip Kelly, who now serves on Ryan Day’s staff as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. Kelly’s team finished 12-1 again in 2012 with a 9-1 record in conference play.

Has Oregon Football ever had an undefeated season?

The Ducks have gone undefeated three times (1895, 1906, 1916) throughout their history. Percy Benson and Hugo Bezdek served as the head coaches during these title runs.

Has Ohio State Football ever had an undefeated season?

Ohio State has 10 undefeated seasons, including four under Woody Hayes. The program first went unbeaten in 1899, with the most recent feat coming in 2012 under Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes will be looking to extend their spotless record to 6-0 this season on Saturday.