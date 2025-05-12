Watch Now
Will Rory retire as a top-10 player of all-time?
The Live From crew discusses if 36-year-old Rory McIlroy can become one of the best golfers ever, sharing why the "student of history" is "picking up speed" and "has the wind in his sails" after winning the Masters.
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
North Carolina resident Johnson Wagner is at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte to try out the par-4 11th hole, which has "a really special green" with "one of the most challenging hole locations" on the entire golf course.
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
Ludvig Aberg shares how he marks his Titleist golf ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
Justin Thomas shares how he marks his Titleist ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, featuring highlights from winner Sepp Straka.
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Hideki Matsuyama's strong Saturday at the Truist Championship, explaining why rounds like that make him one of the best players in the world.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from moving day of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.