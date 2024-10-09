How to watch Ohio State vs Oregon: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview for Saturday

Head to NBC and Peacock this Saturday, October 12 for a match-up you don’t want to miss, as two AP-top 3 teams go head-to-head for the first time this season. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 3 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s second-ever trip to Eugene and the 11th overall meeting between the two programs. Ohio State holds a 9-1 overall record against Oregon.

Live coverage of Saturday’s game begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Ohio State vs Oregon game, including additional live stream information.

RELATED: Oregon receiver Tez Johnson looks forward to third-ranked Ducks’ duel with No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State:

Ohio State (5-0) has finished the last three seasons with an 11-2 record and while most schools would be proud to boast those results, the Buckeyes—who have lost to Michigan in all of those seasons—are far from satisfied. The team entered this season with only one goal in mind: winning the national title and the moves they made in the offseason reflect that. The Buckeyes added 11 players via the transfer portal including former Alabama standout Safety Caleb Downs, RB Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, and QB Will Howard from Kansas State.

In July, Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork revealed that the program distributed “around $20 million” in NIL deals to football players in the past year.

The investment has paid off so far as the Buckeyes enter Week 7 with one of the top-scoring offenses and the best-scoring defense in the FBS.

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s Week 7 College Football Playoff projection - Hello, Hoosiers?!

Oregon Ducks:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to bring the Ducks their first-ever national title this season. In his third year leading the program, Lanning has guided Oregon to a 27-5 record but is still seeking his first win against a top-5 opponent.

Oregon’s offense is anchored by 6th-year Senior QB Dillion Gabriel, who spent the last 2 years at Oklahoma. The Hawaii native has over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has plenty of options at his disposal. Junior RB Jordan James and 5th-year Senior WR Tez Johnson each have 5 touchdowns this season. James has rushed for a team-high 552 yards, while Johnson leads the team with 43 receptions. Additionally, WRs Traeshon Holden and Evan Stewart, along with TEs Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq all have at least 10 receptions for over 100 yards this season.

How to watch Ohio State vs Oregon:

When: Saturday, October 12

Saturday, October 12 Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Portal Watch - Big Ten players to monitor as potential transfers

OSU faces biggest test so far vs. Oregon:

OSU faces biggest test so far vs. Oregon Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview the top-five matchup between Ohio State and Oregon, including why the Buckeyes remain the team to beat, and whether the Ducks have what it takes to win.

Top impact players - Ohio State vs Oregon:

Top impact players: Ohio State vs. Oregon Pro Football Focus breaks down the keys to the biggest game of the college football season so far when No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 3 Oregon in Week 7.

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?