Ohio State vs. Oregon prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Ohio State’s unfettered 2024 dominance continued unabated with a commanding 35-7 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) winning by an average scoring margin of 39 points (#1 in FBS) while ranking top-10 nationally on both sides of the ball in success rate, EPA/play and points per scoring opportunity. The only statistical area of weakness is OSU allowing a 64% completion rate, which ranks 92nd in FBS. However, Ohio State is facing the fewest number of deep pass attempts in the country, with just 5.1% of pass attempts defended going 20+ yards downfield. The Buckeyes are in the midst of a tough mid-season stretch against @ Oregon, vs. Nebraska and @ Penn State.

Oregon (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) is still undefeated despite not looking their best in their first two games against Idaho and Boise State. Since then, they have destroyed Oregon State, UCLA and Michigan State by a combined score of 114-37 and have re-established themselves as a program to be feared in Big Ten play. While the Ducks’ offense ranks 9th in success rate and 7th in marginal efficiency, they are not stretching the field, as is evidenced by their 6.3% explosive play rate (85th) or finishing drives averaging 4.35 points per scoring opportunity (62nd). Defensively their secondary is excellent, but OU is certifiably soft on the ground ranking 99th in EPA/rush, 87th in yards per successful rush and 114th in power success rate.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch 2024 Ohio State @ Oregon live

Date: Saturday, October 12th, 2024

Saturday, October 12th, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST Site: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Ohio State @ Oregon - Week 6

The latest odds as of Thursday night:



Moneyline: Ohio State (-155), Oregon (+130)

Ohio State (-155), Oregon (+130) Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Ohio State -3.5 Over/Under: 53.5 points

This line actually opened at -1 Oregon in preseason trading, before flipping sides and steaming up to the current -3/3.5 Ohio State when the market reopened this week. The moneyline opened at -162 OSU this week and is available anywhere from -145-to-155, while Oregon is anywhere from +118 to +135. The total has risen from 51.5 points to a market-high of 54.5 at time of publishing.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Eric Froton (@CFFroton) believes points will be aplenty in this contest:

“Oregon is 1-4 ATS and struggled to stop Boise State and RB Ashton Jeanty from moving the ball with impunity against them. Oregon will need to play a perfect game to beat the Buckeyes, but their defensive line hasn’t shown the physicality to slow down Quinshon Judkins/TreVeyon Henderson. I am laying the -3.5 points and taking the Buckeyes.”

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

BetMGM College Football Insights: Heisman Trophy

Line movement (open, current)



Ashton Jeanty +5000, +200

Travis Hunter +3500, +300

Cam Ward +20000, +500

Jalen Milroe +800, +1100

Quinn Ewers +800, +2000

Jaxson Dart +2000, +2200

Nico Iamaleava +1100, +3500

Arch Manning +10000, +15000

Highest Ticket%



Travis Hunter 16.9%

Nico Iamaleava 10.4%

Cam Ward 7.5%

Highest Handle%



Travis Hunter 21.8%

Cam Ward 9.7%

Jalen Milroe 9.4%

Biggest Liability



Travis Hunter

Nico Iamaleava

Cam Ward

Quarterback matchup for Ohio State @ Oregon

Ohio State: While he imported multiple impact transfers, HC Ryan Day made upgrading the QB position his #1 priority in the portal this offseason. Kansas State transplant QB Will Howard got the call and has picked up OC Chip Kelly’s offense very quickly. Howard passed his first major test of the season by completing 21-of-25 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns against the vaunted Iowa defense. He carries a 122.7 NFL passer rating and 79.6 PFF passing grade into this week’s marquee matchup and will have to continue his high-level of play if OSU intends to keep pace with Oregon’s potent offense.

Oregon: Dillon Gabriel embarks on his sixth and final (we think?) collegiate campaign and has amassed a staggering 16,321 passing yards and 136-to-29 ratio in his illustrious career. He’s completing 77% of his passes (#1 in FBS) for 8.6 YPA and an 11-to-3 ratio for the undefeated Ducks, but his 6.5 ADOT is the 4th-lowest average target depth in the country. The short-range passing game emphasis accounts for Oregon’s uncharacteristically low 13% explosive pass rate that ranks 114th in FBS. It will be interesting to see if Oregon can stress Ohio State’s elite defense vertically.

Ohio State and Oregon trends & recent stats

Oregon is currently 1-4 ATS and 3-2 to the Under. Despite beating opponents by an average of 18 points, their “cover” PPG sits underwater at -8.1 which ranks 118th nationally.

Ducks DE Jordan Burch leads the team with 5.0 sacks and is tied for the team lead with 7.0 havoc plays. CB1 Jabbar Muhammad has allowed just five completions on 15 targets (33%) with 6 PBU and a 40% forced incompletion rate.

Superstar freshman WR Jeremiah Smith leads the team in receiving yardage (453) and touchdown catches (6) while running 36% of his routes downfield. It’s clear to see why he is considered the best high school receiving prospect since Julio Jones.

Ohio State’s defense has become a top-flight unit under the tutelage of DC Jim Knowles, ranking 2nd in FBS with a 12.1% sack rate. The Buckeyes have been tough to beat over the top with an 8.0% explosive pass rate allowed (2nd), and just 5.1% of the passes they’ve faced traveling 20+ air-yards.

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. BET THE EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

