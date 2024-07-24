 Skip navigation
NBA, WNBA return to NBC with 11-year deal for regular season, playoff coverage

  
Published July 24, 2024 04:49 PM
NBCUniversal and the NBA announced on Wednesday an 11-year agreement for NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Sky Sports, and Telemundo to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff games starting in the 2025-26 season.

The agreement features substantial yearly coverage across NBC and Peacock that will include 100 national NBA regular-season, a robust lineup of playoff games, and the NBA All-Star Game. Conference Finals Series will be featured six times throughout the 11-year span. The partnership ensures NBCUniversal will have more NBA playoff games each season on average than any other NBA media partner.

“We are excited to once again become long-term partners with the NBA and WNBA, as well as USA Basketball,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCU Media Group. “With a unique presentation plan across NBCUniversal platforms during the regular season and postseason, as well as the midseason tentpole All-Star Game and events of All-Star Saturday, we have a strong slate that will help supercharge our overall content strategy across the portfolio.”

Peacock is front and center in the new deal, with approximately 50 exclusive NBA national regular-season and postseason games lined up, anchored by Peacock Monday Nights and doubleheaders late in the season. With the all-new Sunday Night Basketball “Game of the Week” franchise at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports is primed to continue its two-decade tradition of premium Sunday night sports. It will present a one-hour pregame show leading up to tip-off every Sunday night. Fans can also expect national coverage of Tuesday regional matchups at 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports will host the first games every NBA season with an opening night Tuesday doubleheader.

“The return of NBA basketball to the NBC Sports family comes with enormous benefits and excitement for our fans,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “And through its multiple platforms – especially NBC and Peacock – and its expansive resources, NBCUniversal promises to build on the deep tradition and history of the NBA on NBC.”

NBCUniversal’s new deal highlights its commitment to the WNBA in an exciting time for women’s basketball. Starting in 2026, NBC will be the home of 50+ national WNBA regular season games every season (across USA Network, Peacock, and NBC). The agreement will also see three WNBA Finals Series, multiple first-round playoff, and semi-final games across NBCU platforms over the deal’s 11 years.

“Returning to NBCU at a time when momentum around the WNBA and women’s basketball has never been higher presents numerous opportunities to engage with new fans and grow the league’s core audience,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We look forward to bringing WNBA games to NBCU’s vast audiences on its networks and platforms, which will not only help elevate the league but also enhance the storytelling of the WNBA’s incredible athletes.”

In addition to extensive NBA and WNBA coverage, NBCUniversal acquires the rights to Team USA men’s and women’s games leading into the Olympics for 2028, 2032, and 2036. Fans can also look forward to select NBA games and every NBA All-Star Game on Telemundo.