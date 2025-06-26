 Skip navigation
Top News

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Cassie Porter, Gemma Dryburgh lead LPGA’s team event, with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang one back
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw strikes out five, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts
Rays Wander Franco
Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives two-year suspended sentence

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_smx_insiderintvdrg_250626.jpg
Dr. Gubernick is a ‘body mechanic’ for the riders
nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626(2).jpg
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Second-round pick trades already started, setting up Suns with No. 31 pick, expected to take Rasheer Fleming

  
Published June 26, 2025 07:50 PM

In the wake of a series of trades before the start of the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns have set themselves up to select Saint Joseph’s 3&D wing Rasheer Fleming, who unexpectedly fell to the second round.

There have been three second-round pick trades already, and two of them set up the Suns with the No. 31 pick. First, Brooklyn traded the No. 36 pick to Phoenix for two future second-round picks, a story reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Then the Suns traded the No. 36 pick and two future second-round picks to Minnesota for the No. 31 pick, also reported by Charania, who added the Suns are targeting Flemming.

Flemming is a 21-year-old, 6'8" wing who averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks a game for St. Joseph’s last season.

There was one more second-round pre-draft trade, where the Suns sent the No. 52 and No. 59 picks in the 2025 draft to the Golden State Warriors for No. 41, a deal also reported by Charania.