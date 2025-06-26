Second-round pick trades already started, setting up Suns with No. 31 pick, expected to take Rasheer Fleming

In the wake of a series of trades before the start of the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns have set themselves up to select Saint Joseph’s 3&D wing Rasheer Fleming, who unexpectedly fell to the second round.

There have been three second-round pick trades already, and two of them set up the Suns with the No. 31 pick. First, Brooklyn traded the No. 36 pick to Phoenix for two future second-round picks, a story reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Then the Suns traded the No. 36 pick and two future second-round picks to Minnesota for the No. 31 pick, also reported by Charania, who added the Suns are targeting Flemming.

Flemming is a 21-year-old, 6'8" wing who averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks a game for St. Joseph’s last season.

There was one more second-round pre-draft trade, where the Suns sent the No. 52 and No. 59 picks in the 2025 draft to the Golden State Warriors for No. 41, a deal also reported by Charania.