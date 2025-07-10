 Skip navigation
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed: Making Ryder Cup an 'uphill battle,' unless he wins Open
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One
Charley Hull twice collapses, according to report, carted off after Amundi Evian WD
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets
Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby, start at third base in All-Star Game

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will 'come into play' for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Jones leaves Suns to become head of basketball operations for NBA

  
Published July 10, 2025 08:06 AM

Joe Dumars left his job as executive vice president and head of basketball operations with the NBA to become the de facto GM and decision maker in New Orleans. It’s only fitting that a GM is going to take his place.

James Jones is leaving the Phoenix Suns to officially become the Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA, the league and the Suns announced.

“I’m thrilled and honored to take on the responsibility of leading the Basketball Operations department,” Jones said in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity to pour my passion for the game into a new role and collaborate with so many talented professionals on driving the continued success and growth of the NBA.”

What does the head of basketball operations for the league do? His most public-facing part of the job is handing out fines and suspensions to players — he is the league’s new disciplinarian. Beyond that, the league described his job as engaging “with players, coaches, team executives and referees on the state of the game, style of play and playing rules issues. In collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders, Jones will develop innovative strategies and solutions that sustain the highest level of play and competition.”

“James is widely respected across the NBA for being an inspiring leader and the consummate teammate during his more than 20 years as a highly successful player and team executive,” the NBA’s president of league operations, Byron Spruell — Jones’s new boss — said in a statement. “With his exceptional relationship-building skills and deep basketball expertise, he is well suited to guide our efforts to shape the current and future direction of the NBA game.”

Jones had been the sole GM of the Suns since 2019, although since Mat Ishbia purchased the team he reportedly has had a heavy hand in player and personnel decisions. This summer, Ishbia replaced Jones with Brian Gregory, with the official line being that Jones was becoming a senior advisor for the Suns. With that, Jones decided to get a new job.