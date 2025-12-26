 Skip navigation
Thompson’s 26 points lead Rockets to 119-96 win over Doncic, Lakers

  
Published December 25, 2025 10:47 PM
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

Dec 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez/Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Amen Thompson scored 26 points to lead six players in double figures and the Houston Rockets never trailed in beating Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers 117-96 on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant added 25 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who ended a two-game skid while improving to 7-7 on the road. Thompson had seven rebounds and five assists.

Doncic scored 25 points and LeBron James added 18 points for the Lakers, who fell to 25-27 in their 27th consecutive appearance on Christmas and 52nd overall in a tradition that began in 1949. They’ve dropped three in a row overall.

Doncic and James were a combined 4 of 11 from 3-point range. They also combined for nine of the Lakers’ 16 turnovers. Doncic returned after missing a loss at Phoenix after injuring his left leg in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last weekend.

James and Durant squared off in the highest-scoring matchup in NBA history. No two opposing players ever entered a game with more combined career points.

Alperen Sengun had 12 rebounds in helping the Rockets dominate the boards, 48-25. He had as many as the Lakers’ entire starting lineup combined.

The Rockets led by 14 points in the first quarter and were up 63-53 at halftime, when James had just eight points. Durant and Thompson had 16 each in the half.

Houston opened the third with an 18-5 run that extended its lead to 23.

The Lakers got no points from starter Rui Hachimura while losing starter Austin Reaves to a sore left calf. He had 12 points and didn’t return after halftime.

Up next

Rockets: Host Cleveland on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Sacramento on Sunday.