Curry, Butler lead the way as Warriors beat Mavericks 126-116 on Christmas Day

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Northwestern
Northwestern and Central Michigan are heading for a defensive showdown in GameAbove Sports Bowl
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minnesota looks to stretch bowl winning streak to 9 when it faces New Mexico in Rate Bowl
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
Johnson_on_Williams_raw_251224.jpg
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Northwestern
Northwestern and Central Michigan are heading for a defensive showdown in GameAbove Sports Bowl
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minnesota looks to stretch bowl winning streak to 9 when it faces New Mexico in Rate Bowl
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
Johnson_on_Williams_raw_251224.jpg
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Curry, Butler lead the way as Warriors beat Mavericks 126-116 on Christmas Day

  
Published December 25, 2025 08:16 PM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (left) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Darren Yamashita/Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry scored 23 points and knocked down a key 3-pointer with 3:45 left to help seal it, Jimmy Butler added 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-116 on Thursday.

Mavericks rookie star Cooper Flagg had 27 points on 13-for-21 shooting, six rebounds and five assists in his Christmas Day debut, while Brandon Williams scored 26 off the bench.

Klay Thompson returned to face his former Warriors team in the holiday matinee after missing Tuesday’s home game against the Nuggets with soreness in his left knee.

And former Splash Brother Curry kept sneaking a peek at Thompson’s warmup before they met at midcourt for a greeting and embrace. Thompson received a warm ovation when he entered the game for the first time with 5:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

Mavericks center Anthony Davis didn’t return after exiting in the second quarter with groin spasms. Davis had three points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in 11 minutes.

Draymond Green started and contributed seven points and five rebounds playing in foul trouble two days after he and coach Steve Kerr had a heated exchange during a third-quarter timeout against Orlando — with both later apologizing to each other.

Golden State started 0 for 6 from 3-point range before the Mavericks even attempted their first shot from deep. Moses Moody connected at the 6:05 mark of the first quarter and that helped the Warriors get going — along with Al Horford.

Horford returned from a seven-game absence because of sciatica in his right leg. He came in at the 5:27 mark of the first and made all four of his 3-pointers as the Warriors led 40-28 after one quarter. He finished with 14 points, De’Anthony Melton scored 16 and Brandin Podziemski contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Up next

The Mavericks play at Sacramento on Saturday, while the Warriors hit the road to face Toronto on Sunday.