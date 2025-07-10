Celtics reportedly actively shopping guard Anfernee Simons

After the Boston Celtics traded for Anfernee Simons in a cost-cutting move (sending Jrue Holiday to Portland), the Celtics found themselves at a fork in the road. Down one path was the option to hold on to Simons and let him play out the final year of his $26.7 million contract — keeping the 19.3 points a game guard to help fill some of the scoring void while Jayson Tatum is out — then letting him walk as a free agent next summer to save money.

The other path was to try to flip Simons in another trade. The Celtics apparently want to take the second path, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his The Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“I have talked to other teams who have said they are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons. Whether they can or not is another [thing].”

At his recent press conference, Celtics President Brad Stevens talked up Simons.

“I think Anfernee is a guy that people out here probably don’t see as much because of the time that they play,” Stevens said, referencing the fact most Blazers games start at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. “But his ability to score, his ability to shoot the ball and make really hard shots is pretty elite. And you look at a guy that’s 26 years old, that’s averaged 20 [points] a game for three straight years, I think he’s a really good player. And I think he can get better, and that’s a big part of it.”

Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists a game last season for the Trail Blazers, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. He was asked to play more of an offensive initiator role for them than he has in he past, and as he has done in nearly every offensive role he was good at it. Simons can get buckets, but his defense remains an issue.

In any trade, the Celtics would be looking to shed salary. While trading Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis got the Celtics below the second apron (saving the team nearly $200 million in salary and taxes), the right Simons trade might even get them below the first apron. If they do trade, Simons expect it to be for a big. Boston has lost Porzingis and Luke Kornett, and Al Horford is not likely to return, which would leave Neemias Queta as the starting five as of today.

Of course, finding that perfect trade will be difficult. Maybe impossible. Which is why the Celtics may be taking a short stroll down the “trade Simons” path, they very well could start the season on the “we’re keeping him road,” then see what happens closer to the trade deadline.