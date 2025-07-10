Celtics reportedly actively shopping guard Anfernee Simons

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
Matas Buzelis, Dalton Knecht among the returning players to watch during NBA 2K26 Summer League
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Minnesota extends P.J. Fleck’s contract by 1 year through 2030 with retention bonus bump
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
Matas Buzelis, Dalton Knecht among the returning players to watch during NBA 2K26 Summer League
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Minnesota extends P.J. Fleck’s contract by 1 year through 2030 with retention bonus bump
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Celtics reportedly actively shopping guard Anfernee Simons

  
Published July 9, 2025 08:21 PM

After the Boston Celtics traded for Anfernee Simons in a cost-cutting move (sending Jrue Holiday to Portland), the Celtics found themselves at a fork in the road. Down one path was the option to hold on to Simons and let him play out the final year of his $26.7 million contract — keeping the 19.3 points a game guard to help fill some of the scoring void while Jayson Tatum is out — then letting him walk as a free agent next summer to save money.

The other path was to try to flip Simons in another trade. The Celtics apparently want to take the second path, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his The Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“I have talked to other teams who have said they are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons. Whether they can or not is another [thing].”

At his recent press conference, Celtics President Brad Stevens talked up Simons.

“I think Anfernee is a guy that people out here probably don’t see as much because of the time that they play,” Stevens said, referencing the fact most Blazers games start at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. “But his ability to score, his ability to shoot the ball and make really hard shots is pretty elite. And you look at a guy that’s 26 years old, that’s averaged 20 [points] a game for three straight years, I think he’s a really good player. And I think he can get better, and that’s a big part of it.”

Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists a game last season for the Trail Blazers, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. He was asked to play more of an offensive initiator role for them than he has in he past, and as he has done in nearly every offensive role he was good at it. Simons can get buckets, but his defense remains an issue.

In any trade, the Celtics would be looking to shed salary. While trading Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis got the Celtics below the second apron (saving the team nearly $200 million in salary and taxes), the right Simons trade might even get them below the first apron. If they do trade, Simons expect it to be for a big. Boston has lost Porzingis and Luke Kornett, and Al Horford is not likely to return, which would leave Neemias Queta as the starting five as of today.

Of course, finding that perfect trade will be difficult. Maybe impossible. Which is why the Celtics may be taking a short stroll down the “trade Simons” path, they very well could start the season on the “we’re keeping him road,” then see what happens closer to the trade deadline.

Mentions
POR_Simons_Anfernee.jpg Anfernee Simons Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics