Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado suspended two games, Suns’ Mark Williams one for fight

The expected suspensions have been handed down.

New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado has been suspended for two games and Phoenix’s Mark Williams one, all without pay, for a fight during Saturday night’s game that saw both men ejected.

FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN SUNS-PELICANS 😳 pic.twitter.com/yEjd0pha5z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2025

The incident started with the 6'0" Alvarado trying to fight around a screen from the 7'1" Williams. After the play was stopped, Alvarado took exception with the screen and pushed Williams — Alvarado got two games because he initiated the fight — and Williams shoved back and that led to a fight where punches were thrown. This is going to hit both men in the wallet.

Suspension amounts



Jose Alvarado (NOP): $62,069



Mark Williams (PHX): $36,072 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 29, 2025

Alvarado will serve his suspension on Dec. 29 vs. the Knicks and Dec. 31 vs. the Bulls, while Williams will serve his suspension on Dec. 29 against the Wizards.