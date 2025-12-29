 Skip navigation
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado suspended two games, Suns’ Mark Williams one for fight

  
Published December 28, 2025 10:14 PM

The expected suspensions have been handed down.

New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado has been suspended for two games and Phoenix’s Mark Williams one, all without pay, for a fight during Saturday night’s game that saw both men ejected.

The incident started with the 6'0" Alvarado trying to fight around a screen from the 7'1" Williams. After the play was stopped, Alvarado took exception with the screen and pushed Williams — Alvarado got two games because he initiated the fight — and Williams shoved back and that led to a fight where punches were thrown. This is going to hit both men in the wallet.

Alvarado will serve his suspension on Dec. 29 vs. the Knicks and Dec. 31 vs. the Bulls, while Williams will serve his suspension on Dec. 29 against the Wizards.

Mentions
NOP_Alvarado_Jose.jpg Jose Alvarado CHA_Williams_Mark.jpg Mark Williams