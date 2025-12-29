 Skip navigation
Watch Kawhi Leonard drop career-high 55 on Pistons, lead Clippers to fourth straight win

  
Published December 29, 2025 12:51 AM

Kawhi Leonard is a six-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA player, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and he has two championship rings — winning Finals MVP with both.

But he has never had a night like Sunday. Leonard scored a career-high 55 points to lead the Clippers to their fourth straight win, beating the East-leading Pistons 112-99.

Those 55 points tie the Clippers’ franchise high as well. Leonard scored 26 of those points in a dominant third quarter. He also knocked down five 3-pointers, made 16-of-17 free throws, and pulled down 11 rebounds. He got some help from James Harden, who scored 28.

The Clippers held Cade Cunningham scoreless in the first half, but he still finished with 27 to lead the Pistons.

LAC_Leonard_Kawhi.jpg Kawhi Leonard LAC_Harden_James.jpg James Harden DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham