Giannis Antetokounmpo windmill dunk in final seconds of decided game leads to scuffle with Bulls

  
Published December 28, 2025 12:17 AM

The game was all but decided. Milwaukee was up by seven, 110-103, and had the ball with six seconds left. NBA etiquette calls for not running up the score, just dribbling the clock out and walking off the court with the win. Instead, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for a windmill dunk — Nikola Vucevic took exception and there was a scuffle after the whistle.

Antetokounmpo returned after missing eight games with a calf strain and sparked the Bucks’ win with a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Bucks had struggled without him, going 2-6, and they slid down to 11th in the East while Antetokounmpo was out, which he said sparked the decision to throw down the dunk as time ran out (and he’s going to fuel more trade speculation with his comment, too).

Antetokounmpo got help from Ryan Rollins, who scored 20 points, and Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss snapped the Bulls’ five-game win streak. Vucevic and Coby White led the Bulls with 16 points apiece.

