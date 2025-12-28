After punches were thrown, Suns’ Mark Williams, Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado were ejected

Que the suspensions from the league office.

New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado and Phoenix’s Mark Williams were ejected in the third quarter Saturday night. Everything started with the 6'0" Alvarado trying to get around a screen from the 7'1" Williams, which led to a little pushing, then quickly escalated into punches being thrown. After review both players were ejected.

FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN SUNS-PELICANS 😳 pic.twitter.com/yEjd0pha5z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2025

Alvarado was called for the initial foul for pushing Williams, but the Suns’ big man shoved Alvarado in the back, and things escalated from there. There were legitimate punches thrown and both men were ejected. The punches mean there will be suspensions for the players.

This was the second night of a back-to-back between the two teams, and the familiarity may have escalated the situation. Phoenix went on to get the win 123-114, sweeping the two games.