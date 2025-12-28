 Skip navigation
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
No. 20 Virginia notches first 11-win season by beating 25th-ranked Missouri in the Gator Bowl
Tenth-ranked Draper not ready to return for Australian Open

Henry praises ‘unselfishness’ of Ravens’ offense
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
Highlights: Henry leads Ravens to huge win

After punches were thrown, Suns’ Mark Williams, Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado were ejected

  
Published December 28, 2025 01:26 AM

Que the suspensions from the league office.

New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado and Phoenix’s Mark Williams were ejected in the third quarter Saturday night. Everything started with the 6'0" Alvarado trying to get around a screen from the 7'1" Williams, which led to a little pushing, then quickly escalated into punches being thrown. After review both players were ejected.

Alvarado was called for the initial foul for pushing Williams, but the Suns’ big man shoved Alvarado in the back, and things escalated from there. There were legitimate punches thrown and both men were ejected. The punches mean there will be suspensions for the players.

This was the second night of a back-to-back between the two teams, and the familiarity may have escalated the situation. Phoenix went on to get the win 123-114, sweeping the two games.