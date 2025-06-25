2025 NBA Draft Live Tracker: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 and Round 2

The 2025 NBA Draft is taking place at the Barclays Center in New York across two nights. Round 1 will be Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, while Round 2 will be on Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on only ESPN.

The Mavericks have the first overall pick after winning the draft lottery, despite having just a 1.8% chance to win it. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is the overwhelming favorite to be the their selection.

Live updates to the board will follow once the Draft gets under way. Here’s the full list of picks:

ROUND 1

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Phoenix Suns (from HOU)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from SAC)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from ATL)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from MIA)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from ORL)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from DET)

18. Washington Wizards (from MEM)

19. Brooklyn Nets (from MIL)

20. Miami Heat (from GSW)

21. Utah Jazz (from MIN)

22. Brooklyn Nets (from ATL)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (from IND)

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LAC)

25. Orlando Magic (from DEN)

26. Brooklyn Nets (from NYK)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from HOU)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (from CLE)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (from OKC)

ROUND 2

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from UTA)

32. Boston Celtics (from WAS)

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets (from NOP)

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons (from TOR)

38. San Antonio Spurs

39. Toronto Raptors (from POR)

40. New Orleans Pelicans (from WAS)

41. Golden State Warriors (from MIA)

42. Sacramento Kings (from CHI)

43. Utah Jazz (from DAL)

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from ATL)

45. Chicago Bulls (from SAC)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks (from DET)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (from GSW)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from MIL)

50. New York Knicks (from MEM)

51. Los Angeles Clippers (from MIN)

52. Phoenix Suns (from DEN)

53. Utah Jazz (from LAC)

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis Grizzlies (from HOU)

57. Orlando Magic (from BOS)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Houston Rockets (from OKC)

Note: New York Knicks forfeited their second-round pick as a result of the league’s investigation into the team’s 2022 signing of Jalen Brunson.

