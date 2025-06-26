 Skip navigation
All Scores
Suns pick up two centers, draft Duke’s Khaman Maluach, then trade for Hornets Mark Williams

  
Published June 25, 2025 11:37 PM

The Phoenix Suns essentially traded for two centers in the first round of the NBA Draft, and it all came together fast.

First came the surprise news that they were trading for Charlotte’s Mark Williams, a talented center with health and injury concerns (he was the player the Lakers agreed to trade for at February’s deadline, but backed out after his physical). Phoenix sent Charlotte the No. 29 pick in this draft (originally Cleveland’s) as well as a 2029 first-round pick, a trade broken by Shams Charania.

Then came the No. 10 pick, which is Phoenix’s, but it just re-acquired it in the Kevin Durant trade (because that trade can’t be made official until July 6, the Rockets made the pick for the Suns). Phoenix used it on Kahman Maluach, the 7'2" center from Duke.

Maluach was born in South Sudan — something he is very proud of — but has been a challenge for him after the U.S. Government, under President Trump’s orders, revoked visas for South Sudanese living in the United States. The NBA league office has worked with Maluach to keep him in the United States.

This is part of the Suns’ retooling their roster around Devin Booker, giving him a couple of big centers in the paint who can be big screeners and lob threats on offense, as well as rim protectors on defense. It was a good night’s work for Phoenix.

Mentions
Maluach, Khaman copy.jpg Khaman Maluach CHA_Williams_Mark.jpg Mark Williams