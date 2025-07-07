 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.

coquard_site.jpg
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
andy_site.jpg
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Could Kyrie Irving return for the playoffs next season? ‘Don’t hold your breath on that.’

  
Published July 7, 2025 05:30 PM

Dallas has a lineup that could be a threat to anyone in the West, especially by the time they gel for the playoffs: Anthony Davis, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford. However, it only comes together if Kyrie Irving is playing point guard.

Irving is going to miss most of next season recovering from a torn ACL, but could he return in time for the Mavericks to make a deep run? Irving threw some cold water on that idea during a streaming Q&A (hat tip HoopsHype).

“Don’t hold your breath on [a playoff return]. You know what I’m saying? That doesn’t mean I won’t be back, it’s just — I don’t want to make any predictions on when I’m going to be back. I just want to be back 150,000% better.”

Irving tore his ACL on March 3 and had surgery to repair his knee closer to the end of that month. While recovery times for ACL injuries vary, the average is approximately a little under a year. While that could mean Irving makes a return in time for the postseason, he’s handling this in a mature way, not setting a timeline and letting his body tell him when it’s time to get back on the court.

The Mavericks have a solid guard pairing of D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum, who can carry them through the regular season, although where that roster lands in a stacked Western Conference remains to be seen. If Irving is back and gets his legs under him, nobody is going to want to face this team — but Irving can’t rush back because of that. He has to make sure he’s right.

