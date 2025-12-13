Watch Stephen Curry celebrate return with ridiculous length-of-court tunnel shot

We’re running out of adjectives to describe Stephen Curry’s shots.

Case in point: Check out Curry’s from the tunnel, length-of-the-court pregame heave Friday night.

STEPH HIT THE TUNNEL SHOT 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/xpWZlpxYTG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 13, 2025

From another angle.

Curry had a famous from-the-tunnel pregame tradition at Oracle Arena — which was essentially a very long baseline extended shot — but with the move to the Chase Center, Curry had to adapt the shot, which is now longer than the length of the court. Which is not out of his range, apparently.

Curry returned to the court Friday night against Minnesota after missing five games with a quad contusion. He is averaging 27.9 points and shooting 39.1% from 3-point range this season, and the 13-12 Warriors will need more of that in the coming weeks as the team tries to find a groove and climb up from eighth in the West.