MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies’ final nonconference game
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri
Kirby Moore hired as head football coach at Washington State
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

Top Clips

nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Stephen Curry celebrate return with ridiculous length-of-court tunnel shot

  
Published December 12, 2025 11:30 PM

We’re running out of adjectives to describe Stephen Curry’s shots.

Case in point: Check out Curry’s from the tunnel, length-of-the-court pregame heave Friday night.

From another angle.

Curry had a famous from-the-tunnel pregame tradition at Oracle Arena — which was essentially a very long baseline extended shot — but with the move to the Chase Center, Curry had to adapt the shot, which is now longer than the length of the court. Which is not out of his range, apparently.

Curry returned to the court Friday night against Minnesota after missing five games with a quad contusion. He is averaging 27.9 points and shooting 39.1% from 3-point range this season, and the 13-12 Warriors will need more of that in the coming weeks as the team tries to find a groove and climb up from eighth in the West.

