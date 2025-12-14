 Skip navigation
New dad Cooper Dossey almost didn’t play Q-School; now, he’s on cusp on PGA Tour
Lauren Coughlin, Andrew Novak offset double bogey with eagle to lead Grant Thornton Invitational
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Final-round modified fourballs tee times, how to watch
Cavaliers Evan Mobley expected to miss 2-4 weeks with calf strain

  
Published December 13, 2025 07:08 PM

While injuries have hit the Cavaliers hard to start the season — Darius Garland, Sam Merrill and Jarrett Allen have missed significant time, while Max Strus has yet to play — Evan Mobley has been a rock this season.

Until now, Mobley strained his calf against the Wizards on Friday night and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, the team announced.

Mobley is the latest star to miss time with a calf strain this season.

Mobley is averaging 19.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a game this season, shooting 35.2% from 3-point range. While those counting stats are close to what Mobley did a season ago, he has been less efficient getting there, with a 57.6 true shooting percentage (close to the league average), well off the 63.3 he had last season (and a concern because the Cavaliers needed him to take a step forward. More concerning is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year not being there to protect the rim for a few weeks — the Cavaliers’ defense is 2.9 points per 100 possessions worse when Mobley is off the court. The good news is the Cavaliers should get center Jarrett Allen back.

Mobley has missed just one game so far this season, but if he is out for a month, he will be in danger of not playing 65 games, making him ineligible to defend his title or, once again, make the All-NBA team.

