How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s game

The Boston Celtics will seek to continue their surge in the Eastern Conference, traveling to Dallas to take on the Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET in the opener of NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Celtics and Mavericks, who met in the 2024 NBA Finals that Boston won in five games. The Celtics are 9-2 against the Mavericks since the start of the 2022-23 season.

This will be the Celtics’ first look at rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, a Maine native who grew up as a massive Boston fan.

In the 11 p.m. ET game Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers will play host to the Phoenix Suns.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games, a breakdown of the Celtics-Mavericks matchup and the NBA on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Tuesday, Feb. 3 Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks preview:

Despite the absence of injured superstar Jayson Tatum, the Celtics (31-18) have been battling for a top-three spot in the Eastern Conference behind Jaylen Brown (on pace for career highs in scoring at 29.4 ppg and assists at 4.9), who recently was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his 10 seasons. There have been conflicting reports about a return this season for Tatum, who has returned to running and practicing after a torn right Achilles in last year’s playoffs.

The Celtics excel in 3-point shooting (ranking second in shots made and attempted from long distance) and defense. Boston’s Derrick White, a 6-4 guard, leads the team in steals (1.3 spg) and blocks (1.4 bpg), ranking seventh in the NBA with 2.71 “stocks” (steals and blocks).

The Mavericks (19-30) are led by Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft and the youngest player in the NBA. Flagg, who turned 19 on Dec. 21, tops Dallas in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals — the only player in the NBA leading their team in each category this year. The favorite for Rookie of the Year scored a career-high 49 points last Thursday in a loss to Charlotte, setting a record for most points by a teenager in NBA history and most points by a rookie in Dallas history.

Still without injured stars Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) and Anthony Davis (hand), the Mavs have relied on role players such as Naji Marshall (on pace for career highs and scoring and rebounding) and Max Christie (on pace for career highs in 3-pointers, rebounds and assists).

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

