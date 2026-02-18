Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tony Reno, who led Yale to five Ivy League championships over 14 seasons, resigned Tuesday because of health reasons.

Reno had been on medical leave since the end of last season. His resignation takes effect immediately.

“When I arrived at Yale 14 years ago, I could never have imagined what this journey would become,” Reno said in a statement. “The relationships formed, the moments shared, and the people I have been privileged to be surrounded by have changed my life and my family’s lives forever. I am deeply grateful to the players, the coaches, and the staff who gave everything they had to Yale Football.

“From the very beginning, I spoke about honoring the proud tradition of Yale Football and fully embracing the responsibility that comes with leading this program. Together, we pursued excellence and built something truly meaningful. I am incredibly proud of the foundation we laid and confident in the future of Yale Football. Serving as the head coach of this program has been the greatest honor of my life.”

Reno, 52, went 83-49, second in the program in career victories to Carm Cozza, who was 179-119-5. Under Reno, Yale defeated archrival Harvard seven of the past nine meetings.

Dante Reno, the coach’s son, quarterbacked the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record and Ivy League championship last season. Playing in its first postseason game, Yale came back from a 42-14 deficit in the third quarter to defeat Youngstown State 43-42. Eventual FCS champion Montana State defeated Yale 21-13 in the next round.

The Bulldogs finished 13th in the FCS rankings.

“Coach Reno’s leadership has been truly transformational,” Yale athletic director Victoria Chun said in a statement. “His impact on Yale Football, our department, and the university extends far beyond championships and wins — it lives in the countless people he has inspired. Coach Reno led with integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, giving his whole heart to this program every day.”