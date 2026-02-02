How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s game

The red-hot Phoenix Suns will head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET in the nightcap of NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

This is the second of three meetings between the teams this year, and Phoenix has won six of the past nine games against Portland. These teams were longtime playoff rivals in the 1990s, playing four postseason series in that decade (Portland went 3-1) when the Blazers made the Finals in ’90 and ’92 and the Suns were in the ’93 Finals.

In the 8 p.m. ET tipoff Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks will play host to the Boston Celtics.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games, a breakdown of the Suns-Trail Blazers matchup and the NBA on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Tuesday, Feb. 3 Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview:

The Suns have been among the surprise stories of the Western Conference, overcoming low expectations and a 1-4 start to become a playoff contender under first-year head coach Jordan Ott. Led by tough-nosed forward Dillon Brooks, Phoenix has relied heavily on defense and ranks highly in opponents’ points per game (fifth), defensive rating (fifth), opponents’ turnovers per game (third), steals per game (second) and points off turnovers per game (third).

Brooks, who was acquired from Houston in the trade for Kevin Durant, also is on pace for career bests in scoring (21.0 points per game) and field goal percentage (44.5%), scoring a career-high 40 in a home win over Detroit last week. Devin Booker leads Phoenix with 25.4 points and 6.2 assists per game but has missed the past five games with a right ankle injury.

After a strong 9-2 start to January, the Trail Blazers have struggled lately with a sputtering offense. Forward Deni Avdija has battled a recent back injury but still is enjoying a breakout season at 25.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, making him an odds-on favorite for Most Improved Player.

Portland also has benefited recently from the return from injuries of Jrue Holiday (who missed 28 games with a right calf strain) and Jerami Grant (out 16 games with a left Achilles tendinitis).

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.