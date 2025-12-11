NBA pushes back on idea that the league schedule is at heart of increased soft tissue injuries

Saturday in Las Vegas, it appears likely Victor Wembanyama will make his return to the court after missing a dozen games due to a calf strain. If it feels like there have been more calf strains — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ty Jerome, Ben Sheppard — it’s because there have been. Tom Haberstroh broke down the numbers at Yahoo Sports, working with Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

In the first 20 games of the 2025-26 season, we’ve seen a substantial increase in calf injuries (excluding contusions caused by blunt force), according to leading injury expert Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com. This time last season, there were 18 calf injuries at the 20-game mark. This season, it’s up to 25 incidents, representing an increase of nearly 40%.

More significant, however, is the elongated recovery timeline of these injuries. Per Stotts’ data, the number of games lost due to calf injuries, through 20 games played, skyrocketed from 36 to 108. A tripling of last season’s total.

A little more than a week ago, John Holinger of The Athletic (formerly part of the Memphis front office) asked whether the strains of the NBA Cup schedule had exacerbated the rise in soft-tissue injuries. While that has been a topic discussed in league circles, the article largely flew under the radar — until Thursday, when the NBA released a lengthy statement pushing back on the premise of Hollinger’s article, with NBA spokesman Mike Bass’ name attached.

“John Hollinger’s premise that the NBA Cup has led to a denser schedule resulting in more player injuries is simply not supported by the data. Hollinger wonders if ‘the league turned the early-season travel dial a little too high’ and posits that teams are facing ‘an unnaturally heavy schedule cycle.’ The reality is the NBA played roughly the same number of games through 42 days this season (308) as last season (307).

“Further, those numbers are consistent with pre-Cup years (308 games in 2022 and 313 games in 2021). The Cup has objectively not led to a denser league-wide schedule in the early part of the season.

“Hollinger additionally claims the NBA is seeing an ‘uptick in early-season soft-tissue injuries’ and that ‘the league keeps getting worse at keeping those stars healthy.’ Through the season’s first six weeks, the number of injuries forcing star players to miss games is the lowest in the past six seasons, down more than 25 percent year-over-year. While several star players have not played this season due to injuries sustained last season, the suggestion that any increase in games missed this season is related to the schedule’s first six weeks is patently misleading.”

Hollinger’s response summed up the general reaction to the NBA’s statement: Why did the league release this in the first place?

big win for the Streisand Effect today. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger.bsky.social) 2025-12-11T15:28:25.001Z

The NBA’s point that injuries to stars from last season — specifically, Achilles injuries to Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton — are part of the number problem is correct. However, the league statement does not address the facts noted at the start of this piece, that calf injuries — and soft-tissue injuries in general — are up. And because of what everyone saw with Tatum and Haliburton, teams are far more cautious about bringing back players from calf and other injuries.

Injuries are always part of the NBA season. Now, due to improved science and teams being risk-averse considering the nine-figure investments in their biggest stars, teams are willing to keep players out longer and make sure they are fully healed before a player returns. It’s what’s best for the players and the teams, but it means seeing less of some stars.

