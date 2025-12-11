Victor Wembanyama ‘very much’ could return to court Saturday in NBA Cup semifinals

LOS ANGELES — Before his San Antonio Spurs went on to beat the Lakers with him watching in street clothes Wednesday night, Victor Wembanyama was out on the court, getting in a little light work. He looked good, moved well and didn’t have any kind of wrap on his strained calf.

Is there a chance we see Wembanyama on the court in Las Vegas on Saturday for the NBA Cup semifinals against the Thunder?

“Very much,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after the Spurs’ win. “He had a really good day today. He had a very intense day this morning, and we have to see how he responds and reacts tomorrow.”

It has been reported that Wemby was close to a return, and his on-court pregame work on Wednesday evening after an intense workout earlier in the day is a good sign.

Wembanyama has been out since Nov. 15 with a calf strain, missing a dozen games. Behind inspired play from De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper as a guard trio the Spurs have gone 9-3 in those 12 games, including beating the Lakers Wednesday to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.

Already an All-Star, Wemby looked like a player making another leap this season, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocked shots a game prior to his injury. He looked like an All-NBA player and someone who, in his third season, could even end up on a lot of MVP ballots.

San Antonio will need that guy to have a chance against the 24-1 Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal Saturday in Las Vegas.

