Kristaps Porzingis out next two weeks due to an illness, will be further evaluated

Kristaps Porzingis, who missed much of last season in Boston due to what was eventually diagnosed as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), is now going to miss the next two weeks due to an illness, at which point he will be re-evaluated, the team announced Sunday.

Porzingis has missed six of the last seven games for Atlanta. The team has not yet shared whether this latest illness is tied to POTS (a condition that can cause a spike in a person’s heart rate). However, after a recent game in Denver, Porzingis told reporters he did not think this latest illness was related.

Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds a game but has only taken the court for 13 games this season. He is making $30.7 million this season and will be a free agent next summer (unless he and the Hawks reach an extension).

Atlanta brought in Porzingis this summer to be the rim protector and pick-and-pop partner the front office thought would thrive next to Trae Young, but due to injuries to both men, they have played just 51 minutes together across three games (the team is -13 in those minutes). Porzingis’ status for the season is why Atlanta has been rumored to be interested in trading for the Mavericks’ Anthony Davis.