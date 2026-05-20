San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Game 2: Three things to watch

There’s no way Game 2 can live up to Game 1…. Can it? Could our hearts and minds even take it?

Game 1 will be remembered for Victor Wembanyama’s dominance — and his ridiculous 3-pointer from Stephen Curry range to force double-overtime.

HLs: Wemby puts on historic show in WCFs Game 1 Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player in history to post a 40-20 stat line in the Conference Finals, willing his San Antonio Spurs to victory in Game 1 against the defending champs.

However, Game 1 was really a master class in defense from both teams. The Spurs won but had an offensive rating of 108, which would have been the league’s worst this season, and was 12.3 per 100 possessions worse than their regular-season average. OKC’s offensive rating of 102.7 was 16.5 points below its season average (stats via Cleaning the Glass).

Both teams struggled to score or get to their pet plays, resulting in fewer buckets. How they adapt in Game 2 will be one of the most interesting things to watch on Wednesday night.

Here are three things to keep an eye on in Game 2, where the Spurs are looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

You can watch Game 2 from OKC starting at 8:30 ET on NBC, or stream it on Peacock.

What do Thunder do about Wembanyama?

Maybe the better question would be: “Is there anything the Thunder can do about Wembanyama?”

“Everything’s on the table,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said on Tuesday. “In these series, you can’t just throw one pitch throughout the whole series…

“But in these series, one of the things you got to do is you got to figure out what the problems are, and you got to put the fires out pretty quickly. And so that’s our challenge and we got to work on that with the team.”

For all the focus on Wembanyama’s 41 points and offensive production, it was his defense that really changed the game — he forced the Thunder to reconsider every drive into the paint. Chet Holmgren would grab an offensive rebound and hesitate to go back up, such is Wemby’s presence.

There is no simple answer to this, but the one adjustment ties into our next topic — the Thunder need shooters all over the floor when Wembanyama is on the court to force him out to the arc, and then those shooters have to actually hit shots. Sounds much more simple than it is.

On the other end of the court, Alex Caruso spent the most time guarding Wembanyama in Game 1, according to NBA tracking data, and at least limited his shots. Jalen Williams particularly struggled with the matchup, with Wembanyama only missing one shot while Williams covered him. Chet Holmgren has moments, but can’t slow him consistently. Isaiah Hartenstein can’t be on the floor with Wemby (because he’s a non-shooter, which allows Wembanyama to hang out around the rim on defense without consequence, which is why Hartenstein was subbed out two minutes into Game 1 and likely doesn’t start Game 2).

Expect Daigneault to throw a variety of looks at Wembanyama, but the real key may be this: Oklahoma City needs to win the non-Wembanyama minutes by more than the nine they did in Game 1.

Can either team find an offensive groove?

With two of the top three defenses in the league facing off, we knew this would be a low-scoring series, but Game 1 was a defensive masterclass from both teams. Points were at a premium and will be all series — neither of these teams rolls to an easy target to exploit (like the Knicks did to James Harden and the Cavaliers).

For Oklahoma City, they need better performances from Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell, flat out. Same with the streaky Lu Dort. Those guys combined for 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting. They may not get the clean looks they’re accustomed to, but they need to knock down the shots they get.

Expect the Thunder also to try to get the ball to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander more on the move or in more favorable matchups, not that there are great ones against a deep San Antonio lineup of defenders.

Daigneault has to play shooters every second Wembanyama is on the court and ruthlessly sit anyone cold. This is where the Thunder’s depth comes into play. Not everyone is going to have an Alex Caruso night, but the Thunder need more players closer to that than we saw in Game 1.

The Spurs will keep trying to run everything through Wembanyama, but they need just more efficient shooting as well: Julian Champagnie was 3-of-11 from deep, Devin Vassell was 5-of-12 overall and even Stephon Castle, who had a good game, shot 5-of-14 overall and 1-of-6 from 3. They need more ball movement and to finish their contested shots better. One thing that may help with that is…

How does De’Aaron Fox’s return spark Spurs?

After missing Game 1 with ankle soreness, starting point guard De’Aaron Fox is set to return in Game 2. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said this is just something that will linger through the playoffs, and Fox will play through it as best he can.

One area where Fox’s return matters: The Spurs had 23 turnovers in Game 1, resulting in 28 Thunder points. Fox, a veteran point guard and floor general, will help cut down that number and the easy buckets the Thunder get in transition off them. That alone will help boost the Spurs’ offense.

