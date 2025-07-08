 Skip navigation
Mavericks’ Anthony Davis undergoes surgery to repair detached retina, expected to be ready to start season

  
Published July 8, 2025 02:54 PM

Anthony Davis missed a healthy chunk of last season due to an abdominal injury, but that was not the only thing he was playing through, we have come to learn.

Davis underwent a procedure to “repair a detached retina that he suffered during the season,” Shams Charania of ESPN reports. He adds that “Davis played through multiple hits to the face” and should be ready to go at the start of next season.

While the report uses the term “retinal detachment,” this phrase can also often refer to a retinal tear (which can lead to detachment and is a condition treatable by laser surgery) or even retinal bruising. Regardless of the actual injury, this is something considered highly treatable.

Davis averaged 24.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a game while playing elite defense in the 51 games he did play. This season, a healthy Davis joins No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg as well as Derrick Lively II in what should be one of the best front lines in the NBA.

