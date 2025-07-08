Mavericks’ Anthony Davis undergoes surgery to repair detached retina, expected to be ready to start season

Anthony Davis missed a healthy chunk of last season due to an abdominal injury, but that was not the only thing he was playing through, we have come to learn.

Davis underwent a procedure to “repair a detached retina that he suffered during the season,” Shams Charania of ESPN reports. He adds that “Davis played through multiple hits to the face” and should be ready to go at the start of next season.

While the report uses the term “retinal detachment,” this phrase can also often refer to a retinal tear (which can lead to detachment and is a condition treatable by laser surgery) or even retinal bruising. Regardless of the actual injury, this is something considered highly treatable.

Multiple NBA players have suffered retina injuries, including Dirk Nowitzki who bruised his right retina in 2006. Players to endure retina tears or detached retinas include Matt Barnes, DJ Mbenga, &, most famously, Amar'e Stoudemire. Fortunately surgery has a high success rate. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) July 8, 2025

Davis averaged 24.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a game while playing elite defense in the 51 games he did play. This season, a healthy Davis joins No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg as well as Derrick Lively II in what should be one of the best front lines in the NBA.