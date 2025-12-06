 Skip navigation
Bulls’ rookie Noa Essengue is out for remainder of season following shoulder surgery.

  
Published December 6, 2025 03:05 PM

Bulls rookie Noa Essengue will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

On Saturday, the Bulls made official what coach Billy Donovan had said a few days earlier: surgery was required, and the usual recovery time is six to seven months. Essengue injured his shoulder in a G-League game and, while the team first said it was a contusion, it turned out to be more than that.

Essengue was the No. 12 pick in last June’s draft and at Summer League showed his fluid athleticism and potential, but also was raw (as expected). He was mainly remembered for being on the wrong end of a meme during his first trip to Las Vegas. The Bulls wanted to deal with this injury now so that Essengue will have next summer to work on his game (whether he will play in Summer League remains to be seen).

This season, Essengue played just six total minutes for the Bulls. In four G-League games, Essengue averaged 23 points a game on 50.8% from the floor, plus grabbing 8.5 rebounds a game.

