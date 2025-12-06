Chris Paul: ‘I’m still scared by it all. Still processing everything. But I’m staying ready.’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Purdue
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Purdue
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Chris Paul: ‘I’m still scared by it all. Still processing everything. But I’m staying ready.’

  
Published December 6, 2025 02:17 PM

What’s next for Chris Paul?

He has been sent away from the Clippers (something handled sloppily), but what comes next? NBA insider Chris Haynes texted with Paul and got this response:

“I’m just staying ready. I’m hooping right now. I don’t know what’s next. I’m still scarred by it all. Still processing everything. But I’m staying ready.”

Haynes also got CP3’s thought process behind his cryptic Instagram story of the definition of “leeway.”

The reality of what is next for Chris Paul is a little more complex.

While he is away from the team, the Clippers have not released him and reportedly are working with him on a potential trade. However, league sources told NBC Sports that teams with interest in Paul are going to sit back and wait for him to be released, then sign him as a free agent rather than giving up anything in a deal. The Clippers are up against their first-apron hard cap and can’t release Paul and replace him with another veteran minimum contract. LA can’t afford that until January (they could release him and promote two-way player Kobe Sanders to a regular contract, staying below that line). Beyond that, Paul signed in Los Angeles to be close to his family, he’s not likely to want to go far away to end his career (there is one other team in Los Angeles, but it also is up against a first apron hard cap and is not in a position to bring anyone in for a while, and when they do an older backup guard is not likely the need). It will be interesting to see which teams step up to try to sign him once they can.

Paul may need to be hooping and staying ready on his own for a while.

Mentions
SAS_Paul_Chris.jpg Chris Paul