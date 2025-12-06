Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I want to run through the wall, and make things work’

Before NBA training camp opened, rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing the Bucks to have trade talks with the Knicks were everywhere. That’s when, at media day, Antetokounmpo tried to quash all that saying he was all in on this team now, and in six or seven months maybe he would change his mind.

Then the Bucks stumbled out of the gate, and this week the rumor mill cranked up into high gear this week when a report came out that Antetokounmpo and his agent would meet with the Milwaukee front office to discuss his future with the franchise. Antetokounmpo hasn’t spoken to the media since all this started (he is currently out 2-4 weeks with a calf strain), but he did talk with NBA insider Chris Haynes, who discussed that conversation on Amazon Prime’s NBA coverage Friday, with Antetokounmpo reportedly echoing what he said before the season started.

"I see a wall and I want to run through the wall, and make things work."@ChrisBHaynes on what Giannis Antetokounmpo told him about his future in Milwaukee.#NBAonPrime pic.twitter.com/hz6t3rZJGR — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 6, 2025

“I want to run through the wall and make things work.” As a reminder, here is what Antetokounmpo said at media day that was along the same lines:

“I’ve said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I’m here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter... Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind, I think that’s human too, you’re allowed to make any decision you want, but I’m locked in. I’m locked in to this team. I’m locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself.”

As for his wiping of much of the Milwaukee Bucks content from his social media, Haynes said Antetokounmpo explained it this way:

“He referred to an interview he saw with Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington. In that interview, Denzel told Michael: ‘What is stopping the masses from going to your show? And when they do go, are they going to come in droves? Because I can make the case that they already see your social media—and so you’re already visible—so why would they go to your shows in droves?’ Giannis said he looked at it from that standpoint. He told me: ‘You know what? I’m deleting all my social media stuff. I’m only leaving a couple championship photos out there. If people want to see me, come to the games, and I’ll give you all of me and showcase what I can do.’”

There should be no doubt that Antetokounmpo wants to make things work in Milwaukee and that he will make every effort to do so. He is not going to be a disruptive force. It’s also possible to play hard and try to make things work while understanding the bigger picture about the Bucks’ competitiveness and what that might mean in the long term.

Milwaukee is only going to trade Antetokounmpo if he pushes for it — it’s the only reason for the conversations with New York in August (after the Knicks had extended Mikal Bridges and couldn’t really make a decent trade offer). There are a lot of questions that flow if and when that request is made — starting with if the Bucks would help get Antetokounmpo to his preferred destination, or if they are taking the offer on the table that’s best for them — but it all has to start with Antetokounmpo willing to forcefully push his way out.

Antetokounmpo being traded still feels more like something that will happen in the offseason, when Antetokounmpo is up for an extension, when roster size limits are expanded and the concerns of the luxury tax aprons are less pressing. However, if the Bucks stumble further down in the East while Antetokounmpo is out injured, that dynamic could change.