James Harden passes Carmelo Anthony, moves into top 10 of NBA all-time scoring list

It started like this back in 2009, with a barely recognizable rookie James Harden — with a young man’s beard — scoring his first NBA points.

10/28/2009: James Harden's 1st NBA bucket 🪣



Congrats @JHarden13 on entering the Top 10 on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/EennfrrsH5 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 7, 2025

Saturday night in Minnesota it came full circle when Harden, with a third-quarter free throw, moved past Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony — his former Houston Rockets teammate — into 10th on the NBA’s all-time points scored list.

Take a moment and watch history be made ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kWUAq8JLvp — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 7, 2025

Harden scored 34 points on Saturday night, giving him 28,303 for his career.

“Blessing. A testament to the work I’ve put in,” Harden said postgame, via the Associated Press. “It’s an honor, especially with somebody like Melo who’s done so much greatness for this league.”

Harden, who grew up in Southern California and went to Artesia High School before moving on to Arizona State and the NBA, shouted out those roots postgame, via Law Murray at The Athletic.

“We’re talking about NBA history,” Harden said. “As a kid growing up, watching Kobe and Shaq and all those guys … shooting Kobe fadeaways. And now, it’s like, number two on the all-time 3-point list, crack the top 10. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

Unfortunately, it was not enough. The Clippers led the majority of the first three quarters, by as many as 18 points, but gave it up in the fourth and fell to Minnesota 109-106. Jaden McDaniels scored 27 and Julius Randle 24 to lead the Timberwolves.

