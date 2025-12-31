 Skip navigation
Bulls’ Josh Giddey out at least two weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published December 31, 2025 03:13 PM

The Chicago Bulls will be without their two leading scorers for at least the next week, and in Josh Giddey’s case, it will be longer.

Giddey has a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Bulls announced. Although it’s a safe bet he will be out longer than that. Chicago also will be without point guard Coby White for the next week due to calf soreness. Both suffered their injuries Monday night in a loss to the Timberwolves.

The Bulls have a packed schedule with nine games in the next 14 days.

Giddey and White are tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game. Giddey also leads the team with nine assists a game (White is at 4.7) and the Australian is dragging 7.8 rebounds a game. Giddey is a borderline All-Star in the Eastern Conference, although his play has trailed off since a fast start.

The Bulls have built an ethos around depth and having the next man step up, at least that has been the plan of executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas, who believes that having 9-10 good players is better in the regular season than having a couple of great players but then a sharp talent drop off. That will get put to the test in the next couple of weeks.

The Bulls have lost their last two games but won five in a row before that and sit ninth in the East at 15-17. They are just 1.5 games above falling out of the play-in entirely, with one of the teams chasing them being a Milwaukee side that just got Giannis Antetokounmpo back.

