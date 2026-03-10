 Skip navigation
76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey out at least three weeks with tendon injury in right pinkie

  
Published March 10, 2026 07:04 PM

This is bad news for a 76ers team fighting to remain in the top eight in the East, and with hot teams in Atlanta (one game back) and Charlotte (2.5 back) right on its tail.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has suffered a “tendon injury to the small finger on his right hand” and will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks, the 76ers announced Tuesday.

Maxey had only missed two games all season before this injury and had played more minutes (2,334) than any other player in the league. The injury occurred with 16.2 seconds left in the 76ers’ loss to the Hawks, when Maxey collided with teammate Adem Bona and instantly grabbed his right hand in pain.

Maxey is averaging 29 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from 3-point range, and was voted an All-Star starter by the fans. He has been the one consistent player for Philadelphia this season.

The 76ers are already without Joel Embiid (oblique strain, to be re-evaluated this week) and Paul George (suspension until March 25). Philadelphia has a -19.6 net rating this season when none of those three is on the court, and that is still -4.6 when just Maxey is off the court.

Philadelphia, which has looked like a playoff threat when everyone is healthy, could fall into the back half of the play-in and have to win two games to even make the playoffs.

